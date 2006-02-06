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ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/03/26
DECIPHER
ΘΕΛΗΜΑ (Thelema)

20/03/26
EVERMORE
Mournbraid

20/03/26
MYSTFALL
Embers Of A Dying World

20/03/26
AXEL RUDI PELL
Ghost Town

20/03/26
KATE`S ACID
Hellbender

20/03/26
SIGN OF EVIL
Psychodelic Darkness

20/03/26
KARMIAN
Horror Vacui

20/03/26
SANCTUM PYRE
He Who Remains

20/03/26
VIA DOLORIS
Guerre et Paix

20/03/26
EGREGORE
It Echoes in the Wild

CONCERTI

07/04/26
KREATOR + CARCASS + EXODUS + NAILS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

23/05/26
THE GATHERING
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

18/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
HALL - PADOVA

02/12/26
ACCEPT + DYNAZTY + TAILGUNNER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

30/03/27
RUSH
Unipol Dome - Milano
TONS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Stoned Villains''
13/03/2026 - 15:40 (53 letture)

RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
22/11/2022
Live Report
ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE + THE WINSTONS
Covo Club, Bologna (BO), 11/11/2022
08/06/2022
Live Report
HIGH ON FIRE + TONS
SoloMacello Fest, Circolo Magnolia (MI), 05/06/2022
06/02/2006
Intervista
REVOLTONS
Parlano Andro e Alex
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
13/03/2026 - 15:40
TONS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Stoned Villains''
22/03/2023 - 08:32
REVOLTONS: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Celestial Violence''
10/12/2022 - 10:58
POP EVIL: i dettagli completi del nuovo disco ''Skeletons''
07/10/2022 - 10:36
TONS: tutto il nuovo ''Hashension'' in streaming
09/09/2022 - 15:21
TONS: i dettagli del nuovo ''Hashension'', ascolta ''Slowly We Pot''
31/03/2021 - 09:37
TONS: online la nuova ''Chronic Morning Obesity part 1'' dallo split coi Bongzilla
01/01/2021 - 21:23
WOLFCHANT: ecco il brano ''70000 Tons of Metal''
29/05/2020 - 13:14
NEW YEARS DAY: guarda il video di ‘‘Skeletons’’
22/05/2018 - 14:15
TONS: release party il 26 maggio a Reggio Emilia
14/01/2018 - 11:29
TONS: nuovo contratto discografico, album ad aprile
ULTIME NOTIZIE
13/03/2026 - 16:51
ALL THE WITCHES: in arrivo il nuovo ''House Of Mirrors'', il video di ''Starting Line''
13/03/2026 - 15:43
CARCASS: una data a Padova da headliner
13/03/2026 - 11:10
DOODSWENS: ad aprile l'omonimo ''Doodswens'', ascolta ''The Black Flame''
13/03/2026 - 11:08
EIHWAR: ascolta il nuovo album ''Hugrheim''
13/03/2026 - 11:05
MONSTROSITY: tutto il nuovo ''Screams from Beneath the Surface'' in streaming
13/03/2026 - 11:01
BIG|BRAVE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''in grief or in hope''
13/03/2026 - 10:57
SPIRIT ADRIFT: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Eternal Celestial Energy''
12/03/2026 - 22:35
DES ROCS: ecco la nuova ''The Riders of Red Hook (Legends Never Die)''
12/03/2026 - 16:29
NIFROST: ecco ''Livskraft'' da ''Briseld''
12/03/2026 - 16:23
AYREON: online un brano dal nuovo Live Album
 
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