TONS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Stoned Villains''

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Il gruppo stoner/sludge Tons pubblicherà il nuovo album Stoned Villains il 20 aprile 2026 tramite Heavy Psych Sounds.
Your favorite weed sludgers are ready to come back with their fourth studio album, the aptly titled "Stoned Villains," out in April on your beloved Heavy Psych Sounds Records. The band's distinctive sound emerges immediately after the first listen: seven tracks of heavy, sulfurous doom-sludge, with influences ranging from the '90s to Turin-inspired hardcore punk, the scene in which our "villains" were formed and raised. Heavy and cutting guitars, a seismic rhythm section, and Gingerzilla's voice barking out ungraceful tales of weed abuse and uncontrolled eating. The song titles perfectly describe Tons: a band that doesn't take itself too seriously and uses irony as its strong point. "Stoned Villains" was recorded and mixed in Turin by Danilo "Dano" Battocchio at Deepest Sea Studio and mastered by James Plotkin. Enjoy!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Shirley Temple Ball
2. Hangover the Top
3. Lost in Plantation
4. Intro (Cabin Fever)
5. The Big Bong Theory
6. Darth Vaper
7. Rollercoaster Diet Bombo
Inoltre è online il singolo Lost in Plantation.