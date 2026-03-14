BEKOR QILISH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Consecrated Abysses Of Dread''

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Il progetto avant-garde metal Bekor Qilish pubblicherà il nuovo album Consecrated Abysses Of Dread il 27 marzo 2026 tramite I, Voidhanger Records.
Undeniably one of the best Italian metal artists around, Andrea Bruzzone has demonstrated his immense talent through his solo project BEKOR QILISH, now back with the third album, its wildest and most experimental yet.
"Consecrated Abysses of Dread" is truly a special and ambitious work, not only for the presence of illustrious guests such as – among others – Mick Barr (KRALLICE, ORTHRELM, THE OVERMOLD), Gabriele Gramaglia (COSMIC PUTREFACTION, VERTEBRA ATLANTIS) and Saprovore (STRIGIFORM), but also for its avant-garde nature and unconventional compositional approach, full of ingenious sonic ideas and sophisticated arrangements at the service of the most extreme metal possible.
As swirling and hypnotic as STRX's stunning cover art, "Consecrated Abysses of Dread" is conceived as a single, expansive composition unfolding through complex concatenations of twisted, epileptic riffs set against devastating, torrential rhythms, bursts of harsh electronics, and a decidedly over-the-top vocal performance. Some melodies appear and disappear, only to reappear transfigured and developed in ever-new ways, almost like modal jazz. Each track functions independently and within the broader framework outlined by BEKOR QILISH, who operates in the same realm as the extreme and experimental progressive metal of bands like CYNIC, ATHEIST, and PESTILENCE, reinterpreted through the tech-death of NECROPHAGIST and the avant-garde black metal of KRALLICE.
In just over 30 minutes, BEKOR QILISH's "Consecrated Abysses of Dread" embodies all the creative flair of a brilliant and visionary artist who courageously delves into unfathomable abysses of chaos and fear, only to emerge with a new awareness.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Emptiness-Wrought Cognition
2. No Solace At The Eschaton
3. Fatal Remedy Of The Unyielding Plague
4. Everlasting Advent Of Eternal Forms - Part 1
5. Everlasting Advent Of Eternal Forms - Part 2
6. The Harmless Mask Of Disembowelment
7. Where Horror Fadeth, Error Transcendeth
8. None But Nothing Lies Beyond Destiny's Coils
9. The Abyss' Voice Grows Distant
10. The Fall Of Mortals In The Appearance Of The Unnameable
Inoltre è online l'estratto Where Horror Fadeth, Error Transcendeth.