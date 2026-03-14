AIN SOF AUR: ad aprile il nuovo ''Theos-Vel-Samael'', online un estratto

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Il progetto black metal Ain Sof Aur pubblicherà il nuovo album Theos-Vel-Samael il 3 aprile 2026 tramite I, Voidhnager Records.
Twenty years after their founding, Brazilian AIN SOF AUR are not only still active, but continue to be the embodiment of occult black metal that treads the Left-Hand Path, flowing through Draconian currents and Chaos Gnosticism. "Theos-Vel-Samael" marks their return to the scene and is once again a dark and epic work, rich in symbolism.
"Theos is Greek for God, Vel as an interpretation of a sharp and ferocious symbol of wisdom, while Samael—though connected to Lucifer—should be read separately as Sama-El, aka the Poison of God," AIN SOF AUR explain. "In other words, the path to divine knowledge lies in the Poison of God, as a means of dissolute existence in order to reach the Apotheosis, the supreme dark enlightenment."
"Theos-Vel-Samael" revolves around three long compositions, three movements that embody the idea of Visio, Vires, Actio: Vision, Force, and Action. The first movement is somewhat hypnotic and trance-inducing, divine consciousness manifesting as vision. The second movement transmutes this vision into a flourishing and violent force, while the final track—the album's most aggressive and death metal-oriented moment—transforms the entire vision into action. "The whole work is the final incantation of the Void," state AIN SOF AUR, "consolidating the transmutation through fire and the conductive veins of divine poison."
Thanks also to Dávid Glomba's stunning cover art, "Theos-Vel-Samael" once again shines the spotlight on a cult band that continues to amaze with their spiritual depth and personality.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. I
2. II
3. III
Inoltre è disponibile l'estratto i.