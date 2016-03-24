MASTERPLAN: a giugno il nuovo ''Metalmorphosis'', guarda il video di ''Through The Storm''

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Il canale YouTube della Frontiers Music srl ha diffuso il video uffciale che i Masterplan hanno realizzato per Through The Storm, primo singolo estratto dal nuovo disco Metalmorphosis in arrivo il 26 giugno 2026.
Masterplan stand among the most enduring and influential names in German power metal. Founded in 2001 by guitarist Roland Grapow and drummer Uli Kusch following their exit from Helloween, the band quickly established a distinctive identity built on strong melodies, technical precision, and an epic yet modern metal approach. Their self-titled debut album, released in 2003, was met with widespread critical acclaim and immediate chart success, setting the standard for a career defined by consistency and evolution.
Over the years, Masterplan have released several highly regarded albums — including Aeronautics, MK II, Time to Be King and Novum Initium — each showcasing refined songwriting and a powerful balance between classic power metal energy and progressive elements. Their work earned them international recognition, extensive touring across Europe and beyond, and industry accolades that confirmed their status as a leading force in the genre.
After a prolonged hiatus from studio releases, Masterplan have re-emerged with renewed creative drive. The band recently signed a new worldwide deal with Frontiers Music SRL, marking a significant milestone and the beginning of a new chapter in their career. This partnership sets the stage for their long-awaited return with a brand-new studio album, Metalmorphosis, scheduled for release in May.
True to its title, Metalmorphosis represents both transformation and continuity: a heavier, more aggressive edge combined with the melodic sophistication that has always defined Masterplan's sound. With renewed focus, sharpened songwriting, and decades of experience behind them, Masterplan are poised to reaffirm their relevance and deliver one of the most anticipated power metal releases of the year.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
Chase The Light
Electric Nights
Shadow Man
Bound To Fall
Pain Of Yesterday
Metalmorphosis
Through The Storm
Ghostlight
The Call
Rise Again (Album vers.)