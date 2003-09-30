KLIMT 1918: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Àmor''

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Il gruppo post-rock Klimt 1918 pubblicherà il nuovo disco Àmor il 12 giugno 2026 tramite Prophecy Productions.
"Àmor" is a pure rush of passion and irresistibly sexy! The burning pulse of the sun's nuclear fire scorching the desert. The smooth sliding of glistening skin over other skin in a throbbing rhythm. The swelling hum of motion in a mass of bodies. KLIMT 1918 capture many such fleeting moments in time and preserve them through cascading walls of sound and the elegant drone of guitars. The Italian's fifth album, "Àmor", represents a climax of their acclaimed previous work into a most melancholic, sensual, and majestic collection of captivating music. "Àmor" was born out of silence, solitude and social distancing. Yet as a deliberate artistic counterpoint, KLIMT 1918 decided to have all their new songs revolve around carnality, ardour, physical contact between bodies, and the urgent, compelling feelings that keep people awake at night. As a crowning glory, KLIMT 1918 were artistically knighted when the legendary Tony Doogan accepted to mix 'Àmor' and Frank Arkwright (Abbey Road Studios) added his mastering genius. Both renowned engineers have previously joined forces to collaborate with such acts as MOGWAI and SNOW PATROL, and their portfolios also include such greats as JOY DIVISION, COLDPLAY, and OASIS among many others. Although it took plenty of time, diligence, and energy, "Àmor" proves with every second that the album is more than worth this long wait. KLIMT 1918 take their raw emotionality expressed in dynamic, glowing soundscapes rather than fixed structures and calculated hooks to another peak!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Dream Core
02. Aventine
03. Nihil Vltra
04. Eros
05. Nexus
06. Un ÈtÈ invincible
07. Arcade
08. Amor
09. Petricore
10. Aftersun
11. Mountain
Bonus tracks (artbook only):
01. By the River
02. Flumen
03. Juno
04. Just In Time
05. What Should But Did Not Die
Inoltre è online il primo singolo Dream Core.