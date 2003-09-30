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20/03/26
VENUS 5
March of the Venus 5

20/03/26
GUTVOID
Liminal Shrines

20/03/26
KATE`S ACID
Hellbender

20/03/26
MYSTFALL
Embers Of A Dying World

20/03/26
AXEL RUDI PELL
Ghost Town

20/03/26
EVERMORE
Mournbraid

20/03/26
VIA DOLORIS
Guerre et Paix

20/03/26
SIGN OF EVIL
Psychodelic Darkness

20/03/26
KARMIAN
Horror Vacui

20/03/26
DECIPHER
ΘΕΛΗΜΑ (Thelema)

CONCERTI

07/04/26
KREATOR + CARCASS + EXODUS + NAILS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

23/05/26
THE GATHERING
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

18/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
HALL - PADOVA

02/12/26
ACCEPT + DYNAZTY + TAILGUNNER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

30/03/27
RUSH
Unipol Dome - Milano
KLIMT 1918: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Àmor''
17/03/2026 - 11:34 (112 letture)

DraKe
Martedì 17 Marzo 2026, 22.05.27
3
Adoro Dopoguerra, la svolta completamente votata allo shoegaze non fa per me, però spero ancora in qualche colpo di coda!
DraKe
Martedì 17 Marzo 2026, 22.05.27
2
Adoro Dopoguerra, la svolta completamente votata allo shoegaze non fa per me, però spero ancora in qualche colpo di coda!
Graziano
Martedì 17 Marzo 2026, 13.32.43
1
Notiziona!
RECENSIONI
80
85
s.v.
ARTICOLI
13/12/2017
Live Report
KLIMT 1918 + DIVENERE
Kraken Pub, Milano (MI), 08/12/17
02/02/2017
Intervista
KLIMT 1918
Un ritorno dal silenzio
14/12/2016
Live Report
KLIMT 1918
Quirinetta, Roma, 08/12/2016
30/09/2003
Intervista
KLIMT 1918
Parla la band
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
17/03/2026 - 11:34
KLIMT 1918: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Àmor''
21/04/2017 - 11:40
KLIMT 1918: il video del singolo 'Comandante'
05/12/2016 - 16:44
KLIMT 1918: i dettagli del release party di questo giovedì
09/11/2016 - 15:01
KLIMT 1918: in concerto a Milano e Bologna
31/10/2010 - 10:40
AUTUNNONERO: sono saltati i Klimt 1918!
08/10/2007
KLIMT 1918: registrazioni ormai terminate
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/03/2026 - 11:49
EXTERMINATION DISMEMBERMENT: pubblicano la nuova ''The Final Verdict''
17/03/2026 - 11:41
REEKING AURA: annunciato il nuovo ''On the Promise of the Moon'', ascolta un brano
17/03/2026 - 11:36
SAMAEL: guarda il video ufficiale della nuova ''Hidden Empire''
16/03/2026 - 16:27
MASTERPLAN: a giugno il nuovo ''Metalmorphosis'', guarda il video di ''Through The Storm''
16/03/2026 - 16:11
VISION DIVINE: in arrivo l'EP ''A Clockwork Reverie''
16/03/2026 - 11:49
ALCEST: una data a Firenze in estate
16/03/2026 - 11:43
JUDAS PRIEST: quattro date a settembre
16/03/2026 - 11:39
AIN SOF AUR: ad aprile il nuovo ''Theos-Vel-Samael'', online un estratto
16/03/2026 - 11:33
BEKOR QILISH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Consecrated Abysses Of Dread''
16/03/2026 - 09:18
KORN: una data a Milano a novembre con gli Architects
 
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