KLIMT 1918: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Àmor''

17/03/2026 - 11:34 (112 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Luca "Pez" Pezzetti 3 Adoro Dopoguerra, la svolta completamente votata allo shoegaze non fa per me, però spero ancora in qualche colpo di coda! 2 Adoro Dopoguerra, la svolta completamente votata allo shoegaze non fa per me, però spero ancora in qualche colpo di coda! 1 Notiziona!