SAMAEL: guarda il video ufficiale della nuova ''Hidden Empire''

|
Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile vedere il video ufficiale che i Samael hanno realizzato per Hidden Empire, nuovo singolo pubblicato tramite Napalm Records e che sarà disponibile in LP 7" insieme al precedente brano Black Matter Manifesto dal 24 aprile 2026.
“Hidden in plain sight, right in front of us, everywhere and at all times. We no longer see what we are used to seeing, it is our reality, a reality to which we willingly submit in order to lead a painless but meaningless existence.
“Musically, the beginning of the song is somewhat reminiscent of SAMAEL's classic track ‘My Saviour’, but it quickly evolves into something more unusual for the band. It is a heavy song with an industrial touch that maintains high tension from start to finish.”