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20/03/26
VENUS 5
March of the Venus 5

20/03/26
GUTVOID
Liminal Shrines

20/03/26
KATE`S ACID
Hellbender

20/03/26
MYSTFALL
Embers Of A Dying World

20/03/26
AXEL RUDI PELL
Ghost Town

20/03/26
EVERMORE
Mournbraid

20/03/26
VIA DOLORIS
Guerre et Paix

20/03/26
SIGN OF EVIL
Psychodelic Darkness

20/03/26
KARMIAN
Horror Vacui

20/03/26
DECIPHER
ΘΕΛΗΜΑ (Thelema)

CONCERTI

07/04/26
KREATOR + CARCASS + EXODUS + NAILS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

23/05/26
THE GATHERING
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

18/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
HALL - PADOVA

02/12/26
ACCEPT + DYNAZTY + TAILGUNNER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

30/03/27
RUSH
Unipol Dome - Milano
REEKING AURA: annunciato il nuovo ''On the Promise of the Moon'', ascolta un brano
17/03/2026 - 11:41 (56 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
17/03/2026 - 11:41
REEKING AURA: annunciato il nuovo ''On the Promise of the Moon'', ascolta un brano
01/08/2022 - 10:59
REEKING AURA: tutto il nuovo album ''Blood & Bonemeal'' in streaming
16/05/2022 - 17:26
REEKING AURA: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Blood and Bonemeal''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/03/2026 - 11:49
EXTERMINATION DISMEMBERMENT: pubblicano la nuova ''The Final Verdict''
17/03/2026 - 11:36
SAMAEL: guarda il video ufficiale della nuova ''Hidden Empire''
17/03/2026 - 11:34
KLIMT 1918: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Àmor''
16/03/2026 - 16:27
MASTERPLAN: a giugno il nuovo ''Metalmorphosis'', guarda il video di ''Through The Storm''
16/03/2026 - 16:11
VISION DIVINE: in arrivo l'EP ''A Clockwork Reverie''
16/03/2026 - 11:49
ALCEST: una data a Firenze in estate
16/03/2026 - 11:43
JUDAS PRIEST: quattro date a settembre
16/03/2026 - 11:39
AIN SOF AUR: ad aprile il nuovo ''Theos-Vel-Samael'', online un estratto
16/03/2026 - 11:33
BEKOR QILISH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Consecrated Abysses Of Dread''
16/03/2026 - 09:18
KORN: una data a Milano a novembre con gli Architects
 
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