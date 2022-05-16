REEKING AURA: annunciato il nuovo ''On the Promise of the Moon'', ascolta un brano

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I deathster Reeking Aura pubblicheranno il nuovo album On the Promise of the Moon il 17 aprile 2026 tramite Profound Lore Records.
REEKING AURA, a 5 piece death metal group made of seasoned veterans from the NY/NJ underground scene, returns in 2026 with their second album On the Promise of the Moon to be released on April 17th via Profound Lore Records. Tracked at OK Studios in Kinderhook, NY then mixed and mastered by the legendary Dan Swano, On the Promise of the Moon builds on the "Fires in Deep Frost" EP released in 2025 with a dark, melodic atmosphere that does not compromise their brutal, guttural NY roots.
Returning from the first album are guitarists Terrell Grannum (Thaetas), and Rick Habeeb (Grey Skies Fallen) as well as vocalist William Smith (Afterbirth). Drummer Hudson Barth and bassist TJ Coon (both also in Trog) round out the lineup and bring fresh blood to the band, with all members having contributed to the writing process.
The album also features contributions from guest vocalists Eston Browne (Vulnificus) and Jon Berg (The Path) as well as string arrangements by Ben Karas (Slaughtersun).
credits
releases April 17, 2026
Recorded by Keith Moore @ OK Recording Studios.
Mixed and mastered by Dan Swano.
Artwork by Ion Carchelan.
Design by Travis Smith.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Concrete Basin Bath
2. A Forlorn and Frozen Vapor
3. Gorged Beyond Grudges
4. Manure Like Magma
5. Lunar Rumination
6. What Only Worms Witness
7. The Cathedral's Calculation
8. Sifting for Fungal Inheritance (A Mildewey, Acrid Mulch)
9. On the Promise of the Moon
Inoltre è disponibile l'estratto On the Promise of the Moon.