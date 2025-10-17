ATLANTIC RIDGE: i dettagli dell'omonimo disco di esordio

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Gli Atlantic Ridge hanno annunciato per il 24 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Dusktone, del loro disco di esordio omonimo.
Di seguito potete ascoltare Our Faith Is Our Strength (Tristan Da Cunha).
Tracklist:
01. Leo Terram Propriam Protegat (South Georgia & The South Sandwich Islands)
02. Our Faith Is Our Strength (Tristan Da Cunha)
03. Strange Paradise (Socotra, Yemen)
04. Abandoned Buildings (Pyramiden, Svalbard)
05. The Non-Existent Island (Freezeland)
06. Contemplating the Vastness of the Universe (The Gobi Desert, Mongolia)