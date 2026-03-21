IGNOBLETH: ascolta un brano dal debutto ''Manor of Primitive Anticreation''

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Il canale YouTube della Caligari Records ha diffuso il player per poter ascoltare Proselyte Pig I, brano che il gruppo death/black Ignobleth ha estratto dal disco di debutto Manor of Primitive Anticreation in pubblicazione il 17 aprile 2026.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Cults Of The Undead And Profane Necrolatry
02. Obelisk Of Deformity
03. Warped Abyssal Architectures
04. Spores
05. Forked Tongues
06. And The Lunar Mass Shatters
07. Interlude: Lecherous Sex Magick
08. Proselyte Pig I
09. Proselyte Pig II
10. Manor Of Primitive Anticreation
11. Among The Seventy-Two Embalmed Ekpyrotic Gods