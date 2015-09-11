FULCI: ascolta il nuovo EP ''Risorsero dalla tomba e fu… l'apocalisse!''

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Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile ascoltare Risorsero dalla tomba e fu… l'apocalisse!, il nuovo EP dei deathster Fulci pubblicato il 20 marzo tramite 20 Buck Spin.
Coming on the heels of the band’s most successful LP, 2024’s Duck Face Killings, FULCI return with a special 12” maxi single serving as the soundtrack to the short film Risorsero dalla Tomba e Fu… L’Apocalisse! (“They Rise From the Grave and It Will Be… The Apocalypse!”).
Created in collaboration with director Domenico Montixi, the 30-minute film merges paranormal horror with Spaghetti Western atmosphere, drawing direct inspiration from Lucio Fulci’s City of the Living Dead and Four of the Apocalypse. The film is set to begin its international festival run soon, with a trailer premiering at FULCICON 2 in Milan.
The maxi single features a suite of new FULCI compositions that drift between eerie, cinematic soundscapes evoking the Lovecraftian aura of Fulci’s films, and the band’s signature Gore-Giallo Death Metal. It also includes a special cover of Fabio Frizzi’s “Apoteosi Del Mistero” from City of the Living Dead.
Risorsero dalla Tomba e Fu… L’Apocalisse! further expands the band’s cinematic universe where extreme music and cult horror collide, serving as a uniquely atmospheric release bridging Duck Face Killings, the band’s relentless touring schedule, and the eventual resurrection of their fifth full-length album.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Risorsero dalla Tomba e Fu… L’apocalisse!
2. Paura che Uccide
3. Apoteosi Del Mistero (Fabio Frizzi cover)