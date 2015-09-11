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DISCHI IN USCITA

27/03/26
CHEZ KANE
Reckless

27/03/26
ONLY HUMAN
Planned Obsolescence

27/03/26
AGGRESSIVE PERFECTOR
Come Creeping Fiends

27/03/26
THREAT SIGNAL
Revelations

27/03/26
GRAIN OF PAIN
Behind Us All

27/03/26
JON ANDERSON
Earthmotherearth [Reissue]

27/03/26
KERRIGAN
Wayfarer

27/03/26
VALDRIN
Beyond the Forest [Reissue]

27/03/26
ANTRISCH
Expedition III - Renitenzpfad Marañones

27/03/26
ZERRE
Rotting on a Golden Throne

CONCERTI

07/04/26
KREATOR + CARCASS + EXODUS + NAILS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

23/05/26
THE GATHERING
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

18/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
HALL - PADOVA

02/12/26
ACCEPT + DYNAZTY + TAILGUNNER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

30/03/27
RUSH
Unipol Dome - Milano
FULCI: ascolta il nuovo EP ''Risorsero dalla tomba e fu… l'apocalisse!''
23/03/2026 - 11:20 (64 letture)

RECENSIONI
70
ARTICOLI
29/09/2015
Intervista
FRIZZI 2 FULCI
Intervista al Maestro Fabio Frizzi
16/09/2015
Live Report
FRIZZI 2 FULCI
Planet Live, Roma (RM) , 11/09/2015
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/03/2026 - 11:20
FULCI: ascolta il nuovo EP ''Risorsero dalla tomba e fu… l'apocalisse!''
30/01/2025 - 18:16
FULCI: insieme agli Slug Gore per un concerto a Modena
08/08/2024 - 09:29
FULCI: tutto il nuovo ''Duck Face Killings'' in streaming
16/07/2024 - 15:21
FULCI: diffusa la nuova ''F*cked With A Broken Bottle''
21/06/2024 - 09:26
FULCI: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Duck Face Killings''
02/05/2024 - 08:32
FULCI: previsto per l'estate il nuovo album, firmano con 20 Buck Spin
04/05/2023 - 13:07
UNDERNOISE HARDCORE FEST: i dettagli del festival a Modena con Fulci ed altri
28/08/2022 - 10:55
FULCI: online il nuovo singolo ''Lonely Heart''
19/04/2022 - 10:38
AGGLUTINATION: dentro Asphyx e Fulci
13/10/2021 - 00:09
FULCI: tre date in Italia a fine ottobre
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/03/2026 - 11:16
OPERA IX: tutti i dettagli e la titletrack del nuovo album ''Veneficium''
23/03/2026 - 11:11
BRUCE SOORD: annunciato il nuovo disco solista ''Ghosts In The Park'', ascolta ''Pillars''
23/03/2026 - 11:09
NECROMORBID: ad aprile il nuovo ''Ceremonial Demonslaught'', ascolta un brano
23/03/2026 - 11:05
IGNOBLETH: ascolta un brano dal debutto ''Manor of Primitive Anticreation''
23/03/2026 - 11:01
DARKTHRONE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Pre-Historic Metal''
21/03/2026 - 12:04
ZERRE: presentano un brano dal nuovo album
21/03/2026 - 11:57
SKAPHOS: ad aprile il nuovo ''The Descent'', ecco un brano
21/03/2026 - 11:26
FOO FIGHTERS: ascolta la nuova ''Caught in the Echo''
21/03/2026 - 11:08
NEUROSIS: pubblicano a sorpresa ''An Undying Love for a Burning World''
21/03/2026 - 10:57
DES ROCS: il video di ''When the Love is Gone''
 
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