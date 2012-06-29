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Il progetto avant-garde/black metal A Forest of Stars pubblicherà il nuovo album Stack Overflow In Corpse Pile Interface l'8 maggio 2026 tramite Prophecy Productions.
A FOREST OF STARS are the physical manifestation of what can confidentially be called 'British Black Metal'. "Stack Overflow in Corpse Pile Interface", the grandiose sixth full-length by the band from West Yorkshire is the sonic expression of this distinct and discernible local variant of the genre. "Stack Overflow in Corpse Pile Interface" sends its tendril-like roots deep into British musical soil. In his recitative mode, vocalist Curse is even reminiscent of electro poet Anne Clark – after a steady diet of prescription drugs and rusty nails. Another sonic pillar on which "Stack Overflow in Corpse Pile Interface" stands, is the violin of Katheryne aka Queen of the Ghosts. Her melodies time and time again build beautiful bridges over the dissonant churning of electric guitars as the latter gloriously luxuriate in the chaos they create. On the harsh side of their unique sound, A FOREST OF STARS make use of the full spectrum that both classic heavy and black metal have to offer – with deadly and progressive moments meticulously slotted into all the right places. Connoisseurs of the black arts will not fail to notice that the collective from Leeds beg to differ from traditional Norse berserkir in the wake of MAYHEM, as well as contemporary compatriots such as WINTERFYLLETH. A FOREST OF STARS have used their temporary hiatus well to craft a collection of excellent songs. In their quest for perfection, they even discarded an entire finished album and started again from scratch. "Stack Overflow in Corpse Pile Interface" is undoubtedly pure A FOREST OF STARS: complex, catchy, contradictory – and completely individualistic. Welcome to British Black Metal!
A alto è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Ascension of the Clowns
2. Street Level Vertigo
3. Mechanically Separated Logic
4. Roots Circle Usurpers
5. Sway, Draped In Vague
6. Not Drinking Water
Inoltre è online l'estratto Roots Circle Usurpers.