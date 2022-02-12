FIRMAMENT: annunciato ''Reveries of a Forgotten Spirit''

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Gli atmospheric-black metaller Firmament hanno annunciato per il 24 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Naturmacht, del loro nuovo album Reveries of a Forgotten Spirit.
Di seguito potete ascoltare Into Nocturnal Wilderness.
Tracklist:
01. Into Nocturnal Wilderness
02. Through the Enchanted Woods
03. Over Old Hills and Far Away
04. Reveries of a Forgotten Spirit
05. From a Cosmic Shore
06. Her Eyes in the Lake
07. The Seven Sisters of Dreamtime
08. (CD Bonus) Raabjorn Speiler Draugheimens Skodde (Dimmu Borgir Cover)