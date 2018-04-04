TNT: in arrivo una nuova raccolta per No Remorse Records

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La No Remorse Records ha annunciato, tramite i propri canali social, la pubblicazione nel prossimo futuro di una raccolta di brani dei britannici TNT intitolata Back on the Road - The Anthology.
Tracklist:
01. Back On The Road
02. Rockin' The Night
03. Epic
04. End Of The Line
05. Sweet Freedom
06. Ride The Wind
07. Female Vigilante
08. Sorry
09. Dragonfly Dance
10. Ride The Wind (Acoustic Version 2015)
11. I Don't Need Your Love
12. Run For Cover
13. Grated (Live 1982)
14. All By Myself (Live 1983)
15. Grounded (Live 1983)
16. Dawn