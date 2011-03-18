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03/04/26
FORLORN CITADEL
An Oath Undone

03/04/26
RATS WILL FEAST
An Evocation

03/04/26
AKEM MANAH
Threnodies

03/04/26
CHARIOTS OVERDRIVE
The End of Antiquity

03/04/26
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03/04/26
GREEN CARNATION
A Dark Poem, Part II. Sanguis

03/04/26
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03/04/26
AIN SOF AUR
Theos-Vel-Samael

03/04/26
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Slave Machine

03/04/26
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Wyrd

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07/04/26
KREATOR + CARCASS + EXODUS + NAILS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

23/05/26
THE GATHERING
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

18/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
HALL - PADOVA

02/12/26
ACCEPT + DYNAZTY + TAILGUNNER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

30/03/27
RUSH
Unipol Dome - Milano
NANOWAR OF STEEL: guarda il live video di ''Armpits of Immortals''
30/03/2026 - 21:18 (104 letture)

Duke
Martedì 31 Marzo 2026, 19.47.10
1
...🤟.....
RECENSIONI
88
ARTICOLI
24/10/2023
Live Report
NANOWAR OF STEEL - 20 YEARS OF STEEL
Alcatraz, Milano (MI), 21-10-2023
09/03/2023
Intervista
NANOWAR OF STEEL
Una Risata vi Seppellirà
22/06/2016
Live Report
NANOWAR OF STEEL
Casale Comics&Games 2016, Casale Monferrato (AL), 19/06/2016
21/03/2011
Live Report
NANOWAR OF STEEL
Corner House, Torino - 18/03/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
30/03/2026 - 21:18
NANOWAR OF STEEL: guarda il live video di ''Armpits of Immortals''
08/01/2026 - 18:02
NANOWAR OF STEEL: presentata la titletrack del nuovo EP
26/11/2025 - 11:47
NANOWAR OF STEEL: online il lyric video di ''Feet & Greet''
15/11/2025 - 18:21
NANOWAR OF STEEL: annunciano un nuovo EP
24/06/2025 - 00:17
NANOWAR OF STEEL: online l’inedita ‘‘Iride’’
24/03/2025 - 10:28
NANOWAR OF STEEL: il live video di ''Esce Ma Non Mi Rosica/Pariya'' con Shahram Shabpareh
22/02/2025 - 10:05
NANOWAR OF STEEL: pubblicano la versione fixata di ''Helloworld.java''
18/02/2025 - 21:10
NANOWAR OF STEEL: disponibile la clip live di ''Valhalleluja''
11/02/2025 - 21:18
NANOWAR OF STEEL: guarda la clip live di ''Barbie MILF Princess of the Twilight'' con Fabio Lione
22/01/2025 - 17:32
NANOWAR OF STEEL: un concerto la prossima estate
ULTIME NOTIZIE
31/03/2026 - 21:33
LONG DISTANCE CALLING: online la clip di ''Sinister Companion''
31/03/2026 - 21:29
EREGION: annunciato il nuovo cantante
31/03/2026 - 21:25
FRACTAL UNIVERSE: in streaming il live video di ''Dissecting the Real''
31/03/2026 - 21:18
ARKADO: ecco un nuovo singolo
31/03/2026 - 21:01
HORN: presentano il singolo ''Apokalyps 1618''
31/03/2026 - 19:46
FUNEBRARUM: tornano con il nuovo ''Beckoning The Void of Eternal Silence'', ascolta un brano
31/03/2026 - 19:41
AVERSIO HUMANITATIS: guarda il video di ''Blackened Mold Marrow''
31/03/2026 - 19:12
GUILT TRIP: annunciato il nuovo ''Armour Of Angels''
31/03/2026 - 19:10
PERIPHERY: primi dettagli per il nuovo album ''A Pale White Dot''
31/03/2026 - 19:06
DOMINUM: ascolta ''The Circus Is In Town'' dal nuovo disco ''Night is Calling''
 
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