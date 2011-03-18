NANOWAR OF STEEL: guarda il live video di ''Armpits of Immortals''

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I Nanowar of Steel hanno reso disponibile, tramite i propri canali social, il live video di Armpits of Immortals. Il brano, che vede la partecipazione di Ross the Boss, è stato registrato durante il loro show di New York.
The news of Ross's passing has been a terribly sad one for all of us.
He was probably the main reason why we exist at all as a band, and through the years we had the pleasure and the honor of collaborating with him.
Almost two years ago, on the 12th of October 2024 Ross joined us on stage to perform Armpits of Immortals, and this is the only record we have of that moment.
His free and independent spirit, as well as his sense of humor, will be deeply missed.
Rest in Power legend.
Our smell will never die 💪💪💪💪💪💪