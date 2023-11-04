DOMINUM: ascolta ''The Circus Is In Town'' dal nuovo disco ''Night is Calling''

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Il canale YouTube della Napalm Records ha diffuso il video ufficiale che i Dominum hanno realizzato per The Circus Is In Town, singolo estratto dal nuovo album Night is Calling in arrivo il 3 luglio 2026.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. The Circus is in Town
02. Doctor Doctor
03. Children Of The Night
04. Nosferatu
05. Dark Melodies
06. Night is Calling (feat. Battle Beast)
07. Jack The Ripper
08. Thriller (Michael Jackson Cover)
09. Devil’s Son
10. I Don’t Drink Wine
11. Endzeit
12. Don’t Get Bitten By The Wrong Ones (Acoustic)
13. Hey Living People (Acoustic)