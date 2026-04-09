MITHOTYN: a giugno la remastered edition in vinile di ''In the Sign of the Ravens''

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I viking metaller Mithotyn hanno annunciato per il 5 giugno la pubblicazione in vinile, tramite Hammerheart Records, della edizione rimasterizzata del loro album di esordio In the Sign of the Ravens.
Di seguito potete ascoltare l'intero disco che sarà provvisto di una nuova copertina.
Tracklist:
01. Upon Raging Waves
02. In The Sign Of The Ravens
03. Shadows Of The Past
04. Lost In The Mist
05. Embraced By Frost
06. In The Forest Of Moonlight
07. Tills Dagen Gryr
08. Stories Carved In Stone
09. Freezing Storms Of Snow
10. Where My Spirit Forever Shall Be
11. Let Thy Ale Swing