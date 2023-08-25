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DISCHI IN USCITA

17/04/26
VICTORIUS
World War Dinosaur

17/04/26
REEKING AURA
On the Promise of the Moon

17/04/26
CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX
Sceaduhelm

17/04/26
NECROMORBID
Ceremonial Demonslaught

17/04/26
IGNOBLETH
Manor of Primitive Anticreation

17/04/26
CRIMSON GLORY
Chasing The Hydra

17/04/26
THUNDERMOTHER
Live`n`Alive [Live Album]

17/04/26
ANTHEA
Beyond the Dawn

17/04/26
GODSNAKE
Inhale the Noise

17/04/26
RISE OF KRONOS
Slaves of Time

CONCERTI

23/05/26
THE GATHERING
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

18/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
HALL - PADOVA

02/12/26
ACCEPT + DYNAZTY + TAILGUNNER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

30/03/27
RUSH
Unipol Dome - Milano
DES ROCS: i dettagli di ''To Hell and Back'' e il nuovo singolo ''Fall Togheter''
15/04/2026 - 17:45 (55 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
15/04/2026 - 17:45
DES ROCS: i dettagli di ''To Hell and Back'' e il nuovo singolo ''Fall Togheter''
21/03/2026 - 10:57
DES ROCS: il video di ''When the Love is Gone''
12/03/2026 - 22:35
DES ROCS: ecco la nuova ''The Riders of Red Hook (Legends Never Die)''
28/02/2026 - 16:22
DES ROCS: ascolta ''When the Love is Gone''
13/09/2025 - 11:50
DES ROCS: ascolta ''This Land'' dalla colonna sonora ufficiale di ''Borderlands 4''
05/11/2024 - 10:13
DES ROCS: guarda il live video di ''MMC'' filmato a Bologna
11/10/2024 - 09:51
DES ROCS: guarda il video di ''Love and a Smoking Gun'' dal nuovo EP
20/09/2024 - 11:12
DES ROCS: annuncia un nuovo EP e pubblica 'In the Night'' con gli Underoath
02/02/2024 - 09:45
DES ROCS: ecco il live video di ‘‘I Am the Lightning’’
25/08/2023 - 09:05
DES ROCS: il video ufficiale di ''Dream Machine''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
15/04/2026 - 18:35
SOEN: il video ufficiale di ''Axis''
15/04/2026 - 17:42
CYRAX: guarda il video di ''Liber III - Feror Exsul''
15/04/2026 - 17:36
VENOM: ecco il brano ''Kicked Outta Hell''
15/04/2026 - 17:33
ROBIN BECK: il mese prossimo in uscita ''Living Proof''
15/04/2026 - 17:25
LOCKHART: previsto per giugno il nuovo ''City Pulse'', ecco un brano
15/04/2026 - 17:22
MALIST: online il singolo ''Days of the Eclipse''
15/04/2026 - 17:11
ATAVISTIA: presentato un nuovo singolo
14/04/2026 - 21:31
ROB ZOMBIE: online un video dall'ultimo album
14/04/2026 - 21:24
PORT NOIR: ecco ''Burst'' da ''The Dark We Keep''
14/04/2026 - 21:14
ATLANTIC: in streaming il singolo ''What Hurts the Most''
 
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