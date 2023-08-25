DES ROCS: i dettagli di ''To Hell and Back'' e il nuovo singolo ''Fall Togheter''

Il rocker newyorkese Des Rocs
ha ufficialmente annunciato l'uscita del suo terzo disco in studio, To Hell and Back
, che arriverà nei negozi in data 12 giugno 2026, tramite l'etichetta Sumerian Records
.
Di seguito, la tracklist:01. When the Love is Gone
02. Fall Together
03. Sing Me Back to Sleep
04. The More She Wants
05. The Riders of Red Hook (Legends Never Die)
06. The King
07. This Land
08. War
09. The Juice
10. Supernaturalize
11. The Way
Il nuovo singolo tratto dalla pubblicazione, Fall Togheter
, è ascoltabile in basso, mentre qui
trovate il precedente singolo, The Riders of Red Hook (Legends Never Die)
.