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ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/04/26
MALHKEBRE
B.A.M.N.

01/05/26
VENOM
Into Oblivion

01/05/26
SEVENDUST
One

01/05/26
COGNIZANCE
In Light, No Shape

07/05/26
LYRRE
Nothing Is Promised

08/05/26
FROZEN SOUL
No Place of Warmth

08/05/26
OLD MOON
Home to Nowhere

08/05/26
YOTH IRIA
Gone With The Devil

08/05/26
DARKTHRONE
Pre-Historic Metal

08/05/26
LAGO
Vigil

CONCERTI

23/05/26
THE GATHERING
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

27/06/26
METAL MACHINE FESTIVAL: svelati i dettagli della nuova edizione
PARCO DEI SALICI - REGGIOLO (RE)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

18/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
HALL - PADOVA

02/12/26
ACCEPT + DYNAZTY + TAILGUNNER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

30/03/27
RUSH
Unipol Dome - Milano
ENTHRONED: in uscita la versione rimasterizzata in vinile di quattro album
28/04/2026 - 21:46 (45 letture)

RECENSIONI
66
65
60
80
90
ARTICOLI
22/10/2017
Live Report
BELPHEGOR + ENTHRONED + HATE + NERVOCHAOS
Circolo Colony, Brescia, 19/10/2017
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
28/04/2026 - 21:46
ENTHRONED: in uscita la versione rimasterizzata in vinile di quattro album
23/04/2026 - 08:33
HECATE ENTHRONED: ascolta la nuova traccia
13/02/2026 - 18:05
HECATE ENTHRONED: previsto per maggio il nuovo album, ecco un brano
17/10/2025 - 21:36
EONS ENTHRONED: in arrivo a novembre il nuovo ''At the End of Hope''
25/09/2025 - 18:05
ENTHRONED: a dicembre il nuovo ''Ashspawn'', guarda un video
16/04/2024 - 08:06
ANCIENT GUARD: a giugno l'EP di debutto ''Nightfall Enthroned'', ascolta un brano
18/12/2019 - 19:24
ENTHRONED: online il video di ''Aghoria''
04/06/2019 - 20:26
ENTHRONED: tutto 'Cold Black Suns' disponibile in streaming
14/05/2019 - 14:14
ENTHRONED: ascolta la nuova ''Vapula Omega''
15/04/2019 - 16:33
ENTHRONED: online il video di ''Hosanna Satana''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
28/04/2026 - 22:03
NEVERMORE: nuovo album il prossimo anno
28/04/2026 - 21:41
RIOT V: separazione da Todd Michael Hall
28/04/2026 - 21:37
VOLCANDRA: presentato il brano ''Within the Webs''
28/04/2026 - 21:27
ELECTRIC CALLBOY: guarda il live video di ''Still Waiting''
28/04/2026 - 21:16
EUROPE: i dettagli del nuovo ''Come This Madness''
27/04/2026 - 19:44
RIVERSIDE: lascia la band Mariusz Duda
27/04/2026 - 16:03
GODSMACK: nuova line-up e nuova musica nel 2027
27/04/2026 - 15:40
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN: completati i lavori sul prossimo disco solista
27/04/2026 - 15:30
JOHN CORABI: il videoclip di ''1969''
26/04/2026 - 11:17
VICE BUSINESS ONLY: a luglio l'esordio discografico del nuovo progetto di Francesco Cavalier
 
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