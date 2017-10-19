ENTHRONED: in uscita la versione rimasterizzata in vinile di quattro album

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Gli Enthroned hanno annunciato per il 29 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, della versione in vinile di quattro dei loro album:
. Carnage In Worlds Beyond
. XES Haereticum
. Tetra Karcist
. Black Goat Ritual – Live In Thy Flesh
Tracklist - Carnage In Worlds Beyond:
SIde A:
01. Boundless Demonication
02. Infernal Flesh Massacre
03. Spawn from the Abyss
04. Bloodline
05. Jehova Desecration
Side B:
06. Diabolic Force (Morbid Death cover)
07. Land of Demonic Fears
08. Radiance of Mordacity
09. Graced by Evil Blood
10. Carnage in Worlds Beyond
Tracklist - XES Haereticum:
Side A:
01. Crimson Legions
02. Dance of a Thousand Knives (Moksha Bhakti)
03. Last Will
04. Blacker than Black
05. Vortex of Confusion
Side B:
06. A.M.S.G.
07. Demon's Claw
08. Night Stalker
09. Seven Plagues, Seven Wraths (XES Revelation)
10. Hellgium Messiah
Tracklist - Tetra Karcist:
Side A:
01. Ingressus Regnum Spiritus
02. Pray
03. Tellum Scorpionis
04. Deviant Nerve Angelus
05. The Burning Dawn
06. Through the Cortex
Side B:
07. The Seven Ensigns of Creation
08. Nox
09. Vermin
10. Antares
Tracklist - Black Goat Ritual – Live In Thy Flesh:
Side A:
01. Deny the Holy Book of Lies
02. The Antichrist Summons the Black Flame
03. Boundless Demonication
Side B:
04. Infernal Flesh Massacre
05. Rites of the Northern Fullmoon
06. Genocide (Concerto No. 35 for Razors)
07. The Ultimate Horde Fights
Side C:
08. Vortex of Confusion
09. Radiance of Mordacity
10. Hertogenwald
11. Spawn from the Abyss
Side D:
12. By Dark Glorious Thoughts
13. Evil Church
14. Last Will
15. Eternal Misery (unreleased studio track)