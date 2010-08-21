ACCEPT: svelano i dettagli di ''Teutonic Titans 1976-2026''

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Gli Accept hanno annunciato per il 4 settembre la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album Teutonic Titans 1976-2026 che vuole celebrare il cinquantesimo anniversario della band.
Tracklist:
01. Fast as a Shark
02. Balls to the Wall
03. Aiming High
04. Run If You Can
05. Hellhammer
06. Metal Heart
07. Losers and Winners
08. Save Us
09. Up to the Limit
10. Wrong Is Right
11. Starlight
12. Fight It Back
13. Love Child
14. Breaker
15. Demon’s Night
16. T.V. War
17. London Leatherboys
18. Monsterman
19. Restless and Wild
Chronologically progressing through albums from their formative years, from I’m a Rebel (1980) to Eat the Heat (1989), ACCEPT present their songs with an all-new, all-star lineup, alongside the signature voice of Mark Tornillo and Wolf Hoffmann’s unmistakable riffs. By enlisting a Who’s Who of metal, no two songs on Teutonic Titans 1976-2026 are the same. Every track features a different combination of vocals, guitars, bass, and drums, giving each classic a fresh edge.
Tobias Forge delivers a commanding performance on the track “Save Us” (I’m a Rebel, 1980), joined by Ray Luzier on drums. Phil Anselmo, Kirk Hammett, and Mikkey Dee tear through the speed metal classic “Fast As A Shark” (Restless and Wild, 1982). “Balls to the Wall” surges with the powerful range of Metal God Rob Halford, alongside the guitar work of Matthias Jabs, while the reimagined “Love Child” is elevated by Billy Corgan and David Ellefson (both songs from Balls to the Wall, 1983).
Other guest stars on ACCEPT’s extraordinary release include K. K. Downing, Bobby Blitz, Hansi Kürsch, Chris Jericho, Ralf Scheepers, Billy Sheehan, Ola Englund, and Jeff Loomis. The album also features a re-recording of “Hellhammer” (Eat the Heat, 1989), performed by ACCEPT’s current lineup: Wolf Hoffmann, bassist Martin Motnik, guitarist Philip Shouse and drummer Christopher Williams, joined by Jason McMaster on vocals.