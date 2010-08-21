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ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/04/26
MALHKEBRE
B.A.M.N.

01/05/26
VENOM
Into Oblivion

01/05/26
COGNIZANCE
In Light, No Shape

01/05/26
SEVENDUST
One

07/05/26
LYRRE
Nothing Is Promised

08/05/26
SOCIAL DISTORTION
Born To Kill

08/05/26
FROZEN SOUL
No Place of Warmth

08/05/26
DRACONIAN
In Somnolent Ruins

08/05/26
VILE DESOLATION
Annihilating the Consciousness

08/05/26
LAGO
Vigil

CONCERTI

23/05/26
THE GATHERING
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

27/06/26
METAL MACHINE FESTIVAL: svelati i dettagli della nuova edizione
PARCO DEI SALICI - REGGIOLO (RE)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

18/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
HALL - PADOVA

02/12/26
ACCEPT + DYNAZTY + TAILGUNNER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

30/03/27
RUSH
Unipol Dome - Milano
ACCEPT: svelano i dettagli di ''Teutonic Titans 1976-2026''
29/04/2026 - 20:50 (68 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
75
73
80
79
88
72
75
79
84
90
83
88
79
72
70
ARTICOLI
06/03/2023
Live Report
ACCEPT + WHITE SKULL
Live Club, Trezzo Sull'Adda (MI), 24/02/2023
31/01/2017
Live Report
SABATON + ACCEPT + TWILIGHT FORCE
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI) - 25/01/2017
21/08/2010
Intervista
ACCEPT
Il sangue delle nazioni
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
29/04/2026 - 20:50
ACCEPT: svelano i dettagli di ''Teutonic Titans 1976-2026''
24/02/2026 - 21:16
ACCEPT: una data in Italia per il tour del cinquantesimo anniversario
07/11/2025 - 16:51
MALEPESTE: disponibile il singolo ''Acceptio'' e lo streaming integrale del nuovo album
25/04/2024 - 11:17
ACCEPT: disponibile ''Frankenstein'' da ''Humanoid''
28/03/2024 - 08:19
ACCEPT: guarda il videoclip di ''The Reckoning' dal nuovo disco ''Humanoid''
29/02/2024 - 07:58
ACCEPT: i dettagli del nuovo ''Humanoid'', ascolta la titletrack
06/02/2024 - 17:35
ACCEPT: previsto ad aprile il nuovo album ''Humanoid''
13/08/2023 - 20:12
ACCEPT: quasi finita la scrittura dei brani del nuovo disco
30/06/2023 - 11:30
ACCEPT: nuovi aggiornamenti sul prossimo disco
09/06/2023 - 11:14
ACCEPT: aggiornamenti sullo stato di lavorazione del nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
29/04/2026 - 21:08
EMBRACE OF SOULS: disponibile un nuovo brano dal prossimo disco
29/04/2026 - 21:01
GOZU: ascolta la nuova ''Corinthian Leatherface''
29/04/2026 - 20:45
DUIR: a giugno il nuovo ''Catarsi''
29/04/2026 - 20:42
METAL FOR EMERGENCY: in scaletta i Never Obey Again
29/04/2026 - 20:37
MOON SHOT: presentano ''Hammer of Changes'' da ''Thunderlust''
29/04/2026 - 20:32
NESTOR: ad agosto il loro primo live album
29/04/2026 - 20:28
DARKFALL: ecco il singolo ''Bloodred Horizon''
28/04/2026 - 22:03
NEVERMORE: nuovo album il prossimo anno
28/04/2026 - 21:46
ENTHRONED: in uscita la versione rimasterizzata in vinile di quattro album
28/04/2026 - 21:41
RIOT V: separazione da Todd Michael Hall
 
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