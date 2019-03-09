FLOTSAM AND JETSAM: annunciano ''Rats in the Temple''

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I thrasher Flotsam and Jetsam hanno annunciato per il 28 agosto la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album Rats in the Temple.
In attesa del primo singolo, potete vedere tracklist e cover del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Harvesting The Hate
02. Damnation
03. Absolution
04. Blame The Knife
05. Rats In The Temple
06. The Ghost Behind My Door
07. First On The Spike
08. The Edge Of Nowhere
09. Last Rites
10. A Taste For War
11. Her Blood Your Pain
12. Anthem For The Broken
13. Not Going Down That Way