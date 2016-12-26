THE WHO: il nuovo live album in uscita a fine mese

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I The Who hanno annunciato per il 29 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite earMUSIC, del loro nuovo live album Live at Eden Project.
Di seguito potete ascoltare You Better You Bet.
Tracklist:
01. Overture
02. 1921
03. Amazing Journey
04. Sparks
05. The Acid Queen
06. Pinball Wizard
07. We’re Not Gonna Take It
08. Who Are You
09. Eminence Front
10. The Kids Are Alright
11. You Better You Bet
12. Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere
13. Substitute
14. I Can’t Explain
15. My Generation
16. Cry If You Want
17. Won’t Get Fooled Again
18. Behind Blue Eyes
19. The Real Me
20. I’m One
21. 5:15
22. The Rock
23. Love, Reign O’er Me
24. Baba O’Riley