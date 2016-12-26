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ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/05/26
GOZU
Gozu VI

15/05/26
PORT NOIR
The Dark We Keep

15/05/26
BRUCE SOORD
Ghosts In The Park

15/05/26
HELD.
Grey

15/05/26
PERIPHERY
A Pale White Dot

15/05/26
CONFESS
Metalmorphosis

15/05/26
FRONTLINE
Rebirth

22/05/26
ELVENKING
Rites of Disclosure [EP]

22/05/26
DIMMU BORGIR
Grand Serpent Rising

22/05/26
WITCHING HOUR
Descending... Where Time Has Ceased to Exist

CONCERTI

23/05/26
THE GATHERING
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

27/06/26
METAL MACHINE FESTIVAL: svelati i dettagli della nuova edizione
PARCO DEI SALICI - REGGIOLO (RE)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

18/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
HALL - PADOVA

02/12/26
ACCEPT + DYNAZTY + TAILGUNNER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

30/03/27
RUSH
Unipol Dome - Milano
THE WHO: il nuovo live album in uscita a fine mese
14/05/2026 - 22:04 (137 letture)

RECENSIONI
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80
75
90
98
93
90
78
69
80
ARTICOLI
04/11/2022
Articolo
THE WHO – LONG LIVE ROCK
Una nuova celebrazione della band con uno sguardo al contesto musicale e sociale
26/12/2016
Articolo
THE WHO E ROGER DALTREY IN ITALIA
Chi li ha visti?
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/05/2026 - 22:04
THE WHO: il nuovo live album in uscita a fine mese
23/05/2025 - 18:08
LORD BELIAL: ascolta ''The Whore'' dal nuovo album
05/05/2025 - 17:01
THE WHO: cambio di location per Padova
30/01/2025 - 18:12
THE WHO: due concerti la prossima estate
22/04/2023 - 10:55
ENTER SHIKARI: il video della titletrack di ‘‘A Kiss for the Whole World’’
13/01/2023 - 09:51
ENTER SHIKARI: ad aprile esce ‘‘A Kiss for the Whole World’’, ascolta ‘‘(Pls) Set Me on Fire’’
13/12/2022 - 11:27
FIRENZE ROCKS: dentro i The Who con l'orchestra
04/10/2019 - 01:06
THE WHO: la seconda anteprima dal prossimo album
13/09/2019 - 15:00
THE WHO: nuovo album e primo estratto
06/03/2018 - 11:20
NECRODEATH: il lyric video di 'The Whore of Salem'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/05/2026 - 22:14
JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE: in streaming la nuova ''Bigger Than America''
14/05/2026 - 22:09
KINGCROWN: ecco ''Lost Horizon'' da ''Moonfall''
14/05/2026 - 21:59
THE SCALAR PROCESS: guarda il video del nuovo brano
14/05/2026 - 21:54
DEEP PURPLE: presentano il singolo ''Arrogant Boy''
14/05/2026 - 21:46
VEHEMENCE: ascolta ''Chant d'Honneur''
12/05/2026 - 18:47
MATTADOR: in streaming un singolo dal prossimo disco
12/05/2026 - 18:26
AMORPHIS: una data a Padova il prossimo febbraio
12/05/2026 - 18:08
AVANTASIA: in arrivo le ristampe in vinile dei primi due album per il venticinquesimo anniversario
12/05/2026 - 18:02
URKRAFT: ascolta ''Jaertegneren'' da ''Naturens Skrik''
12/05/2026 - 17:59
STEEL PANTHER: presentano il nuovo singolo
 
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