KISSIN' DYNAMITE: l'album omonimo a settembre e ultimo con Hannes Braun

I tedeschi Kissin' Dynamite
hanno annunciato per il 18 settembre la pubblicazione, tramite Kissin' Dynamite Records
, del loro omonimo album.
Il disco sarà l'ultimo con l'attuale cantante Hannes Braun
che lascerà il ruolo restando tuttavia come autore e produttore (qui la notizia
).
Restiamo in attesa del primo singolo.
Tracklist:01. Glory Days
02. I Salute You – feat. Saltatio Mortis
03. Heart Attack
04. Night Is Calling
05. Out In The Rain – feat Amaranthe
06. Love Me Hate Me
07. Lie For Me – feat Anna Brunner (League of Distortion/Exit Eden)
08. I’ll Be
09. Steel Of Swabia – feat. Primal Fear und Sam Totman (Dragonforce)
10. Against The World – feat Eklipse
11. Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
12. Only The Good Die Young
13. Good In Goodbye