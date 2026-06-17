     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover del Disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

19/06/26
FLYKT
Sinister Strain

19/06/26
WARNING
Rituals of Shame

19/06/26
IRON KOBRA
Eternal Dagger

19/06/26
INHERITS THE VOID
The Silent Abscission

19/06/26
LOST IN KYIV
We`re All Going To Be Fine

26/06/26
ROCKETT LOVE
Wired for Sound

26/06/26
AMBERIAN DAWN
Temptation`s Gates

26/06/26
MASTERPLAN
Metalmorphosis

26/06/26
NUNSLAUGHTER
Satanic Chaos Legions

26/06/26
ISKANDR
Sacraal

CONCERTI

27/06/26
METAL MACHINE FESTIVAL: svelati i dettagli della nuova edizione
PARCO DEI SALICI - REGGIOLO (RE)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

18/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
HALL - PADOVA

02/12/26
ACCEPT + DYNAZTY + TAILGUNNER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

30/03/27
RUSH
Unipol Dome - Milano
KISSIN' DYNAMITE: l'album omonimo a settembre e ultimo con Hannes Braun
17/06/2026 - 14:39 (115 letture)

no related recensioni