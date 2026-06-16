SYNTHETICA-X: presentano il singolo di esordio

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Il progetto di Andrea de Paoli Synthetica-X ha reso disponibile, tramite i canali social della ROCKSHOTS Records, l'audio di Electric Resurrection.
Il brano è il singolo di esordio.
Rockshots Records proudly presents "Electric Resurrection", the debut single and official video from Synthetica-X, the new project created by Italian keyboardist, composer and producer Andrea De Paoli (Labÿrinth, Vision Divine, Shadows of Steel, Chaos Venture).
Blending Heavy Metal, Synthwave, Cyber Metal and futuristic electronic soundscapes, "Electric Resurrection" marks the first transmission from the Synthetica-X universe, introducing a science-fiction-inspired vision where music, technology and visual storytelling converge.
Written, arranged and produced by Andrea De Paoli, the single features special guests Marco Mariani (guitar), Pier Gonella (guitar) and Laura Tamagni (vocals).
Watch, listen and enter a world shaped by artificial consciousness, cosmic energy, human-machine duality and post-human emotion.