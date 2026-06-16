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26/06/26
DARKHOLD
Centuries of Purgatory

26/06/26
ISKANDR
Sacraal

26/06/26
NUNSLAUGHTER
Satanic Chaos Legions

26/06/26
MASTERPLAN
Metalmorphosis

26/06/26
DUIR
Catarsi

26/06/26
AMBERIAN DAWN
Temptation`s Gates

26/06/26
ROCKETT LOVE
Wired for Sound

03/07/26
DEEP PURPLE
Splat!

03/07/26
TODOMAL
Graveyards of Joy

03/07/26
DOMINUM
Night is Calling

CONCERTI

27/06/26
METAL MACHINE FESTIVAL: svelati i dettagli della nuova edizione
PARCO DEI SALICI - REGGIOLO (RE)

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

18/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
HALL - PADOVA

02/12/26
ACCEPT + DYNAZTY + TAILGUNNER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

30/03/27
RUSH
Unipol Dome - Milano
SYNTHETICA-X: presentano il singolo di esordio
20/06/2026 - 21:36 (77 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
20/06/2026 - 21:36
SYNTHETICA-X: presentano il singolo di esordio
ULTIME NOTIZIE
20/06/2026 - 22:18
VILLAGERS OF IOANNINA CITY: in arrivo a settembre ''Venceremos''
20/06/2026 - 21:58
SKALD: firmano con Napalm Records, a settembre il nuovo album
20/06/2026 - 21:51
UNTITLED WITH DRUMS: ad agosto il nuovo ''Made Flesh''
17/06/2026 - 14:52
DOMINUM: online un singolo dal prossimo disco
17/06/2026 - 14:39
KISSIN' DYNAMITE: l'album omonimo a settembre e ultimo con Hannes Braun
17/06/2026 - 14:34
KHEMMIS: guarda la clip di ''Gilded Chambers''
17/06/2026 - 14:27
HANSEN: a settembre ''Born with a Hammer'', ecco ''Feeding the Beast''
17/06/2026 - 14:23
INSOMNIUM: pubblicato un nuovo brano
17/06/2026 - 14:10
NANOWAR OF STEEL: in streaming il singolo ''Kotlin''
16/06/2026 - 17:25
INTO DARKNESS: ascolta la nuova ''Uranus''
 
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