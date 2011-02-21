BEHEMOTH: presentano il video di ''I, Scvlptor''

23/06/2026 - 22:31 (154 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Federico "Vandroy" Landini 4 Per me il pezzo è bello, molto solenne! 3 In League With Satan sarà una cover dei Venom? 2 Il video è bello.. Per me brano troppo lento 1 Molto bello il video. Canzone discreta.