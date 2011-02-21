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BEHEMOTH: presentano il video di ''I, Scvlptor''
23/06/2026 - 22:31 (154 letture)

Roadie
Mercoledì 24 Giugno 2026, 20.35.13
4
Per me il pezzo è bello, molto solenne!
Buried Alive
Mercoledì 24 Giugno 2026, 16.27.18
3
In League With Satan sarà una cover dei Venom?
lisablack
Mercoledì 24 Giugno 2026, 9.25.50
2
Il video è bello.. Per me brano troppo lento
Nick
Mercoledì 24 Giugno 2026, 0.41.15
1
Molto bello il video. Canzone discreta.
RECENSIONI
68
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82
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84
80
70
82
ARTICOLI
18/10/2022
Live Report
ARCH ENEMY + BEHEMOTH + CARCASS + UNTO OTHERS
Alcatraz Club, Milano (MI), 12/10/2022
16/02/2020
Live Report
SLIPKNOT + BEHEMOTH
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 11/02/2020
20/04/2015
Live Report
BEHEMOTH + BOLZER + THAW
Atlantico, Roma, 15/04/2015
25/02/2014
Live Report
BEHEMOTH + IN SOLITUDE + INQUISITION + SVARTTJERN
Zona Roveri, Bologna, 20/02/2014
09/07/2012
Articolo
BEHEMOTH
As Above, So Below
25/02/2012
Live Report
CANNIBAL CORPSE + BEHEMOTH + LEGION OF THE DAMNED + MISERY INDEX
Estragon, Bologna, 21/02/2011
21/02/2012
Live Report
CANNIBAL CORPSE + BEHEMOTH + LEGION OF THE DAMNED + MISERY INDEX
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 16/02/2012
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/06/2026 - 22:31
BEHEMOTH: presentano il video di ''I, Scvlptor''
18/05/2026 - 21:18
BEHEMOTH: firmano con Massacre Records per il nuovo album
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BEHEMOTH: il video ufficiale di ''Lvciferaeon''
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BEHEMOTH: ecco il video ufficiale di ''The Shadow Elite''
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BEHEMOTH: con Satyricon e Rotting Christ per una data a Milano
06/12/2023 - 08:13
BEHEMOTH: stanno scrivendo nuova musica
07/06/2023 - 00:03
BEHEMOTH: la clip ufficiale di ''Once Upon a Pale Horse''
12/12/2022 - 18:26
PANTERA: dentro anche Behemoth e Kreator per il The Return of the Gods
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BEHEMOTH: ecco la clip ufficiale di ''Thy Becoming Eternal''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/06/2026 - 22:44
EXCALIBUR: ecco il nuovo singolo
23/06/2026 - 22:40
DEEP PURPLE: ascolta un nuovo brano da ''Splat!''
22/06/2026 - 22:24
BEAST IN BLACK: presentano il nuovo chitarrista
22/06/2026 - 22:16
SAMAEL: ecco il nuovo singolo
20/06/2026 - 22:18
VILLAGERS OF IOANNINA CITY: in arrivo a settembre ''Venceremos''
20/06/2026 - 21:58
SKALD: firmano con Napalm Records, a settembre il nuovo album
20/06/2026 - 21:51
UNTITLED WITH DRUMS: ad agosto il nuovo ''Made Flesh''
20/06/2026 - 21:36
SYNTHETICA-X: presentano il singolo di esordio
17/06/2026 - 14:52
DOMINUM: online un singolo dal prossimo disco
17/06/2026 - 14:39
KISSIN' DYNAMITE: l'album omonimo a settembre e ultimo con Hannes Braun
 
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