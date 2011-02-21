BEHEMOTH: presentano il video di ''I, Scvlptor''

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I polacchi Behemoth hanno reso disponibile, tramite i canali social della Napalm Records, il video di I, Scvlptor. Il brano è la titletrack del loro nuovo album in uscita il 4 settembre.
Tracklist:
01. I, Scvlptor
02. Lord ov the Horizons
03. Rise of the Blackstorm of Evil
04. In Thy Pandemaeternum
05. Begotten
06. In League With Satan
07. The Return of Darkness and Evil (Live)
08. Lord ov the Horizons (Alternative Version)
I, Scvlptor is an exclusive release from Behemoth featuring 8 previously unreleased songs — 7 new studio recordings and one live track. It is an autonomous body of work that bridges the band's foundational past with their present creative fire.
The release features brand-new studio material embodying the full force of Behemoth's live energy and intensity. Two tracks — “Rise of the Blackstorm of Evil” and “In Thy Pandemaeternum” — are newly re-recorded versions of early Behemoth material, reshaped with modern sonics while preserving their original spirit.
The album also includes two tributes to bands that had a huge influence on Behemoth: “In League With Satan” by Venom, featuring Shagrath of Dimmu Borgir, and “The Return of Darkness and Evil” by Bathory, featuring Sakis Tolis of Rotting Christ.