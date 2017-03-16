NIGHT RANGER: ad agosto il nuovo ''Best Of''

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I Night Ranger hanno annunciato per il 28 agosto la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro nuovo album Best Of.
Di seguito potete ascoltare (You Can Still) Rock In America 2026.
Tracklist:
01. Don't Tell Me You Love Me (2026)
02. (You Can Still) Rock in America (2026)
03. Sister Christian (2026)
04. When You Close Your Eyes (2026)
05. Four in the Morning (2026)
06. Breakout
07. Tomorrow
08. Growin' Up in California
09. Time of Our Lives
10. High Road
11. No Time to Lose
12. Somehow Someway
13. Truth
14. Don't Let Up
15. Only for You Only
16. Wasted Time (Sweetwater Studios) (Bonus Track)
17. Feliz Navidad (Live) (Bonus Track)