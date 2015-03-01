TEMPERANCE: a ottobre il nuovo ''Arcani'', ecco il primo singolo

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I Temperance hanno annunciato per il 16 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album Arcani.
Di seguito potete vedere il video di The Devil: Sin, Sin, Sin.
Tracklist:
01. The Fool
02. The Magician: Into the Fire
03. Death: Right Before We Die
04. The Tower: Lean Into Fear
05. The Devil: Sin, Sin, Sin
06. Temperance: Forgiveness
07. The Chariot: Alla Ricerca dell’America
08. Justice: Balance
09. The Star: Surrender Control
10. Wheel of Fortune: Come and Call Me
11. The Moon: The Man of Moonlight
12. The Hanged Man: Petrichor
13. The World