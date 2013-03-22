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Clicca per ingrandire
Indigo - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/07/26
THE ROLLING STONES
Foreign Tongues

10/07/26
IF THESE TREES COULD TALK
The Hidden Hand

10/07/26
WAILIN STORMS
The Arsonist

17/07/26
PSYCROPTIC
The Pulse of Annihilation

24/07/26
THE SCEPTER
Shadows in the Tower

24/07/26
COVEN JAPAN
Promised Land

24/07/26
VICE BUSINESS ONLY
Vice Business Only

24/07/26
DARTAGNAN
Helden x Hymnen

31/07/26
FINSTERFORST
Still

31/07/26
SINNER
Boom Bang Goodbye

CONCERTI

11/07/26
DOGSTAR
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE - ROMA

12/07/26
DOGSTAR
FIERA DEL LEVANTE - BARI

14/07/26
DOGSTAR
PARCO SAN VALENTINO - PORDENONE

15/07/26
DOGSTAR
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

18/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
HALL - PADOVA

02/12/26
ACCEPT + DYNAZTY + TAILGUNNER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

30/03/27
RUSH
Unipol Dome - Milano
ASIA: a novembre il nuovo ''Indigo''
06/07/2026 - 21:25 (30 letture)

RECENSIONI
71
78
82
83
82
ARTICOLI
05/07/2026
Live Report
AVANTASIA
Arena Alpe Adria, Lignano Sabbiadoro (UD), 08/06/2026
17/04/2025
Live Report
AVANTASIA
Alcatraz, Milano, 08/04/2025
01/04/2025
Live Report
AVANTASIA
Ancienne Belgique, Bruxelles (BEL), 15/03/2025
06/04/2019
Live Report
AVANTASIA
Alcatraz, Milano (MI), 31/03/2019
04/08/2017
Live Report
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + THEODASIA + FIST OF RAGE
Trieste Summer Rock Festival, Castel San Giusto (TS), 29/07/2017
26/03/2016
Live Report
AVANTASIA
Alcatraz, Milano (MI), 22/03/2016
10/01/2016
Intervista
AVANTASIA
Luci fantasma
21/04/2013
Live Report
AVANTASIA
Alcatraz, Milano, 16/04/2013
22/03/2013
Intervista
AVANTASIA
Viaggiare con la musica
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/07/2026 - 21:25
ASIA: a novembre il nuovo ''Indigo''
12/05/2026 - 18:08
AVANTASIA: in arrivo le ristampe in vinile dei primi due album per il venticinquesimo anniversario
30/01/2026 - 11:17
ASIA: ecco la clip live di ''Only Time Will Tell''
17/12/2025 - 22:06
ASIA: previsto per marzo il nuovo ''Asia - Live in England''
21/11/2025 - 10:55
AVANTASIA: una data in Italia nel 2026
13/02/2025 - 19:07
AVANTASIA: ecco il video ufficiale di ''The Witch'' con Tommy Karevik
17/01/2025 - 16:44
AVANTASIA: disponibile il lyric video di ''Against the Wind''
18/12/2024 - 16:40
EX DEO: a gennaio il nuovo EP, ascolta ''Vespasianus''
05/12/2024 - 16:59
AVANTASIA: pubblicato il primo estratto dal nuovo album
27/11/2024 - 16:14
AVANTASIA: annunciato il nuovo album ''Here Be Dragons''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/07/2026 - 21:42
AVALAND: guarda il video di ''Faded Away''
06/07/2026 - 21:36
KAMELOT: presentano il singolo ''Ashen World''
03/07/2026 - 22:05
DARTAGNAN: la clip di ''Holding Out for a Hero''
03/07/2026 - 21:57
RAVAGED BY THE YETI: online un nuovo singolo
03/07/2026 - 21:48
HESPERIA: ad agosto il nuovo ''Picenum (True Marchigian Black Metal Renaissance)''
03/07/2026 - 21:41
ASENBLUT: ascolta ''Tavernenrausch'' da ''Urgewalt''
02/07/2026 - 22:10
ROB ZOMBIE: disponibile una nuova clip
02/07/2026 - 22:06
GLYPH: presentano il video di ''Eldenfire'' con i Dragonforce
02/07/2026 - 22:03
MATTADOR: ecco il video di ''Out for Blood''
01/07/2026 - 21:43
BARDOMAGNO: in streaming il video di ''Terre d'Arda''
 
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