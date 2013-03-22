ASIA: a novembre il nuovo ''Indigo''

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Gli Asia hanno annunciato per il 6 novembre la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro nuovo album Indigo.
Di seguito potete ascoltare The Traveller (Into the Light).
Tracklist:
01. The Traveller (Into The Light)
02. Change Of Heart
03. Arcadia
04. Is This The Life?
05. Tattoo Indigo (Part 1)
06. Tattoo Indigo (Part 2)
07. Tattoo Indigo (Part 3)
08. Life In The Sun
09. Hymn For The Fallen
10. Night And Day
11. Valencia (The Ghost Ship)
12. An Elegy
13. Chesapeake Bay (Featuring Steve Howe)
14. On A Winters Night
Echo Of You
15. Tattoo Indigo (Part 3) (featuring Mike Portnoy) (Bonus Track)