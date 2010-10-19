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ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/07/26
VICE BUSINESS ONLY
Vice Business Only

24/07/26
THE SCEPTER
Shadows in the Tower

24/07/26
COVEN JAPAN
Promised Land

24/07/26
DARTAGNAN
Helden x Hymnen

31/07/26
FINSTERFORST
Still

31/07/26
SINNER
Boom Bang Goodbye

14/08/26
MARILYN MANSON
One Assassination Under God - Chapter 2

14/08/26
NESTOR
Live at Gothenburg Film Studios

28/08/26
BLACK SPIKES
Ydos

28/08/26
TRIOSPHERE
Oceans Above, Stars Below

CONCERTI

17/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

18/11/26
KAMELOT + EXIT EDEN + TEMPERANCE
HALL - PADOVA

02/12/26
ACCEPT + DYNAZTY + TAILGUNNER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

30/03/27
RUSH
Unipol Dome - Milano
FORBIDDEN: in ottobre l'album omonimo, seguito di ''Omega Wave''
24/07/2026 - 12:01 (144 letture)

Epic
Venerdì 24 Luglio 2026, 19.49.43
4
Canzone bruttissima, però ascolterò l\'album
Fabio
Venerdì 24 Luglio 2026, 14.14.15
3
Non ho ascoltato il pezzo perché è un album che prenderò a scatola chiusa, certo impossibile aspettarsi cose alla Forbidden Evil ( che nel classico stile thrash bay è uno dei miei preferiti di sempre ), loro hanno sempre variato molto la proposta già dal secondo Twisted, che in qualche modo era già più \'progressivo\' ( 75 vedo qui a fianco forse per i miei gusti è poco, ad 80 ci arriva ). Nell\'ultimo Omega Wave alcune cose erano decisamente apprezzabili altre meno, ma mi sembrava nel complesso un disco un po\' slegato, e personalmente amo i dischi con un tocco perentorio, dove si sente insomma un songwriting unico per l\'intero album
Rik bay area thrash
Venerdì 24 Luglio 2026, 13.48.38
2
Echi voivodiani nel songwriting e uno screaming moderno (per non dire: urlato), magari può piacere alle nuove generazioni 🤔... cmq forbidden quasi irriconoscibili 🤘
Duke
Venerdì 24 Luglio 2026, 13.23.05
1
...ottima notizia...🤟
RECENSIONI
80
65
75
90
ARTICOLI
19/10/2010
Intervista
FORBIDDEN
Travolti dall'Onda Omega
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/07/2026 - 12:01
FORBIDDEN: in ottobre l'album omonimo, seguito di ''Omega Wave''
01/04/2026 - 21:18
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FORBIDDEN: in studio di registrazione per del materiale inedito
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SHED THE SKIN: in arrivo ''The Forbidden Arts'', ecco i dettagli e un brano
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FORBIDDEN: morto l'ex-chitarrista Tim Calvert
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ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/07/2026 - 11:49
MINISTRY: annunciano l'ultimo disco, ''Hate to Go – Take Out or Delivery'', con un singolo
24/07/2026 - 11:39
MARILYN MANSON: ascolta il nuovo singolo dal prossimo ''One Assassination Under God - Chapter 2''
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CLOVEN HOOF: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album
22/07/2026 - 21:56
TRIUMPHER: diversi cambi di formazione
22/07/2026 - 21:51
ACHELOUS: firmano con Cruz del Sur
22/07/2026 - 21:37
WATCHER: ecco ''2084'' da ''Mistress of Our Time''
22/07/2026 - 21:32
TROLLFEST: svelano i primi dettagli del nuovo album
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AMON AMARTH: ad ottobre il nuovo ''The Allfather Awakens''
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ATLAS PAIN: presentano il singolo ''Light at Last''
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GATE: ascolta un brano dal nuovo album
 
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