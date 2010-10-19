FORBIDDEN: in ottobre l'album omonimo, seguito di ''Omega Wave''

Nel febbraio 2025, avevamo parlato
di come i thrasher statunitensi Forbidden
fossero al lavoro su nuova musica.
Ebbene, il 23 ottobre 2026 la BLKIIBLK
, filiale dell'etichetta italiana Frontiers Label Group
, darà alle stampe l'omonimo Forbidden
.
Il disco è stato prodotto presso gli Sharkbite Studios
di Oakland, in California (USA) da Zack Ohren
.
Qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:1. Single Point Failure
2. Burning the Lungs of Earth
3. Divided by Zero
4. DCLXVI
5. Psyclops
6. Jisei
7. Mutually Assured Dysfunction
8. Sycophantasy
9. The Burden
10. Sol Grave
11. Flower of Life (Chaos by Design)
Di seguito, invece, potete ascoltare il primo singolo, intitolato Psyclops
. Il pezzo è stato scritto da Craig Locicero
e dal nuovo chitarrista Jeremy Von Epp
: