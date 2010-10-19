FORBIDDEN: in ottobre l'album omonimo, seguito di ''Omega Wave''

24/07/2026 - 12:01 (144 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 4 Canzone bruttissima, però ascolterò l\'album 3 Non ho ascoltato il pezzo perché è un album che prenderò a scatola chiusa, certo impossibile aspettarsi cose alla Forbidden Evil ( che nel classico stile thrash bay è uno dei miei preferiti di sempre ), loro hanno sempre variato molto la proposta già dal secondo Twisted, che in qualche modo era già più \'progressivo\' ( 75 vedo qui a fianco forse per i miei gusti è poco, ad 80 ci arriva ). Nell\'ultimo Omega Wave alcune cose erano decisamente apprezzabili altre meno, ma mi sembrava nel complesso un disco un po\' slegato, e personalmente amo i dischi con un tocco perentorio, dove si sente insomma un songwriting unico per l\'intero album 2 Echi voivodiani nel songwriting e uno screaming moderno (per non dire: urlato), magari può piacere alle nuove generazioni 🤔... cmq forbidden quasi irriconoscibili 🤘 1 ...ottima notizia...🤟