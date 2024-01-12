NORTH SEA ECHOES: il video di ''I'll Leave a Light On'' dal secondo album

28/07/2026 - 23:28 (128 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 2 A m sembrano un po\' sciapi. 1 Ascoltato per intero. L\'effetto sorpresa non c\'è, ma la qualità mi sembra confermata.