NORTH SEA ECHOES: il video di ''I'll Leave a Light On'' dal secondo album

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I North Sea Echoes, nuovo progetto di Ray Alder e Jim Matheos, hanno pubblicato il 24 luglio 2026 il loro secondo album, How to Cast a Shadow, tramite l'etichetta Metal Blade Records.
Per celebrare l'uscita, la band ha diffuso oggi il videoclip ufficiale del singolo I'll Leave a Light On, che potete guardare in calce alla notizia.
Di seguito, invece, ricordiamo la tracklist:
1. A Time of Innocence and Purpose
2. Enjoy the View
3. Good Enough
4. I'll Leave a Light On
5. All Fall Away
6. Revenge
7. Villains or Saints
8. What Is and What Was
9. All That Comes After
10. How to Cast a Shadow