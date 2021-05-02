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THE LORDS OF ALTAMONT: il video di ''Rusty Guns'' dal nuovo ''Forever Loaded''
18/08/2026 - 12:59 (41 letture)

RECENSIONI
75
ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/08/2026 - 12:59
THE LORDS OF ALTAMONT: il video di ''Rusty Guns'' dal nuovo ''Forever Loaded''
19/12/2024 - 00:03
THE LORDS OF ALTAMONT: online il video ufficiale di ‘‘Million Watts Electrified’’
08/07/2021 - 17:01
THE LORDS OF ALTAMONT: tutto ‘‘Tune In, Turn On, Electrify!’' è ascoltabile in streaming
01/07/2021 - 00:09
THE LORDS OF ALTAMONT: ecco ‘‘Million Watts Electrified’’, il terzo singolo dal nuovo album
30/05/2021 - 12:11
THE LORDS OF ALTAMONT: ascolta ''Levitation Mind'' dal nuovo disco ‘‘Tune In, Turn On, Electrify!’’
02/05/2021 - 00:05
THE LORDS OF ALTAMONT: a luglio uscirà ‘‘Tune In, Turn On, Electrify!’’, ascolta il primo singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
18/08/2026 - 13:09
DEAD POET SOCIETY: ad ottobre esce ''Monarch'', ascolta la nuova ''Cold''
17/08/2026 - 17:55
MARILYN MANSON: il videoclip di ''Unalive'' dall'ultimo disco
16/08/2026 - 16:10
SLIPKNOT: fuori Sid Wilson dopo ventotto anni
16/08/2026 - 11:35
THE FLOWER KINGS: i dettagli del nuovo ''Hope'', in arrivo a ottobre
14/08/2026 - 11:51
MASTODON: ascolta ''In the Ruins'' dal nuovo album ''Marrow Deep''
12/08/2026 - 13:07
ZZ TOP: problemi di salute per Frank Beard
12/08/2026 - 13:02
ASIA: ascolta la nuova ''Echo of You''
12/08/2026 - 12:43
MIDGAARD: al lavoro sul nuovo disco ''E.N.D. – Empty Nations Decay''
11/08/2026 - 12:23
THE PINEAPPLE THIEF: il video di ''New World Order'' dal nuovo ''Far and Wide''
11/08/2026 - 12:04
IRON SAVIOR: firmano con Frontiers e annunciano ''Deathbringer''
 
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