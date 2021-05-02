THE LORDS OF ALTAMONT: il video di ''Rusty Guns'' dal nuovo ''Forever Loaded''

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I The Lords of Altamont hanno dato alle stampe il 10 aprile 2026 il loro ottavo album, intitolato Forever Loaded, tramite l’etichetta Heavy Psych Sounds Records.
La formazione statunitense ha diffuso un nuovo singolo promozionale dall'uscita, ovverosia Rusty Guns, che potete ascoltare in calce alla notizia.
Di seguito, ricordiamo la tracklist del disco:
1. Got a Hold on Me
2. What's Your Bag
3. Devil Rides (DFFL)
4. Rusty Guns
5. Procession for a Gorehound
6. Get Out of My Head
7. Got You on the Run
8. Disconnection
9. I Got Your Number
10. Twisted Black