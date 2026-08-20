SHOGUN MOJO: la band con Tommy Thayer dei Kiss è pronta a debuttare a novembre

|
Gli Shogun Mojo pubblicheranno il 6 novembre 2026 il loro primo full-lenght in studio, Shogun Mojo, tramite l’etichetta nostrana Frontiers Music Srl.
La band nasce dalla collaborazione tra il frontman Dan Reed con il chitarrista dei Kiss Tommy Thayer. Ai due, si uniscono il batterista Robert Mehmet Ikiz, il chitarrista Roger Öjersson e il bassista Jake Nyman.
Ecco i pezzi che comporranno il disco, prodotti da Geoff Tyson:
1. Fight for the Light
2. Under the Gun
3. Gonna Raise Hell
4. Fire with Fire
5. Dog Eat Dog
6. Turn It Up
7. Nothing to See Here
8. In the Air Tonight
9. Star Rider
10. Funk Party
Il primo singolo, Under the Gun, è ascoltabile qui sotto: