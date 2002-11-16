POLYPHIA: i dettagli e un singolo dal nuovo ''Be Not Afraid''

27/08/2026 - 12:31 (116 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 3 L\'album (del 2022) mi era piaciuto, questo singolo no. 2 Bello forse un pezzo, al secondo devo ricercare i miei maroni in giro per casa. Se voglio tecnica e non spaccarmi le balle mi ascolto Satchvai 1 Provato ad ascoltare il brano: bravi, bravissimi da punto di vista tecnico strumentale, ma personalmente che due coglioni.......