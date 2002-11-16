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POLYPHIA: i dettagli e un singolo dal nuovo ''Be Not Afraid''
27/08/2026 - 12:31 (116 letture)

Terzadose
Giovedì 27 Agosto 2026, 16.11.02
3
L\'album (del 2022) mi era piaciuto, questo singolo no.
d.r.i.
Giovedì 27 Agosto 2026, 15.50.15
2
Bello forse un pezzo, al secondo devo ricercare i miei maroni in giro per casa. Se voglio tecnica e non spaccarmi le balle mi ascolto Satchvai
Shock
Giovedì 27 Agosto 2026, 14.20.04
1
Provato ad ascoltare il brano: bravi, bravissimi da punto di vista tecnico strumentale, ma personalmente che due coglioni.......
RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
27/08/2026 - 12:31
POLYPHIA: i dettagli e un singolo dal nuovo ''Be Not Afraid''
16/01/2024 - 11:19
POLYPHIA: una data a giugno con Igorrr e Plini
22/10/2022 - 10:12
POLYPHIA: cambio di venue per la data milanese
18/10/2022 - 14:41
POLYPHIA: un concerto a Milano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
27/08/2026 - 12:37
FOREIGNER: ascolta l'inedita ''Trouble'' dalle sessioni di ''Head Games''
26/08/2026 - 17:41
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE: ascolta ''Insignificant Other'' dal nuovo ''Perfecth''
26/08/2026 - 17:34
NIGHTWISH: già iniziata la scrittura del seguito di ''Yesterwynde''
26/08/2026 - 17:29
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM: ascolta ''The Edge of Nowhere'' dal prossimo disco
25/08/2026 - 16:08
SHOGUN MOJO: la band con Tommy Thayer dei Kiss è pronta a debuttare a novembre
24/08/2026 - 11:52
SMOULDER: i dettagli completi e il primo singolo di ''Witch Wife in an Alien World''
22/08/2026 - 18:57
PRIEST: la band con ex-Ghost torna a ottobre con ''Altered State Police''
21/08/2026 - 11:16
BRUCE DICKINSON: il videoclip della nuova versione di ''Change of Heart''
21/08/2026 - 11:05
ENSLAVED: ad ottobre esce ''Mið'', ascolta ''Solar Will''
21/08/2026 - 10:53
ANGELUS APATRIDA: firmano con Napalm Records e annunciano un EP
 
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