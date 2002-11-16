POLYPHIA: i dettagli e un singolo dal nuovo ''Be Not Afraid''

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Il gruppo prog dei Polyphia ha annunciato un nuovo disco in studio, intitolato Be Not Afraid, che vedrà la luce il 23 ottobre 2026 tramite Rise Records.
Ecco la tracklist:
01. Let There Be Light
02. With Eyes to See
03. Screwtape
04. Power in the Blood
05. They Know Not What They Do
06. Mark of the Beast
07. Can You Feel It
08. Near Death
09. J-Bomb
10. Deny the Flesh
11. Devil Get Behind Me
12. Fear God
Caleb Young ha diretto un video per il singolo Power in the Blood, che potete guardare qui sotto: