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FOREIGNER: ascolta l'inedita ''Trouble'' dalle sessioni di ''Head Games''
27/08/2026 - 12:37 (142 letture)

Rob Fleming
Giovedì 27 Agosto 2026, 15.34.45
2
Condivido l\'apprezzamento di #progster78 per il debutto che è spettacolare. Questo brano si ascolta, ma se è un inedito dell\'epoca si capisce perchè non un inserito nella scaletta definitiva. In merito al cofanetto: secondo cd del tutto inutile; terzo cd da sballo
progster78
Giovedì 27 Agosto 2026, 14.15.00
1
Una roba del genere sarebbe meravigliosa farla con il debutto visto che nel 2027 compie 50 anni!!!...cmq Head Games è un buon disco.
RECENSIONI
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ALTRE NOTIZIE
27/08/2026 - 12:37
FOREIGNER: ascolta l'inedita ''Trouble'' dalle sessioni di ''Head Games''
21/05/2025 - 10:49
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15/11/2022 - 08:19
FOREIGNER: annunciano il tour d'addio
28/03/2022 - 00:01
RONNIE ROMERO: ''Girl on the Moon'' dei Foreigner è il nuovo singolo da ''Raised on Radio''
19/03/2021 - 00:42
FOREIGNER: Thom Gimbel lascerà il gruppo
29/08/2020 - 17:05
FOREIGNER: guarda il live video di ''Headknocker''
25/08/2020 - 09:17
FOREIGNER: disponibile il live video di ''Waiting for a Girl Like You'' dall'ultimo DVD
14/08/2020 - 13:20
FOREIGNER: pubblicano il live video di ''Cold as Ice''
09/11/2019 - 12:39
FOREIGNER: guarda il nuovo estratto dal prossimo live album
19/10/2019 - 11:34
FOREIGNER: presentato il live video di ''I Want To Know What Love Is''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
27/08/2026 - 12:31
POLYPHIA: i dettagli e un singolo dal nuovo ''Be Not Afraid''
26/08/2026 - 17:41
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE: ascolta ''Insignificant Other'' dal nuovo ''Perfecth''
26/08/2026 - 17:34
NIGHTWISH: già iniziata la scrittura del seguito di ''Yesterwynde''
26/08/2026 - 17:29
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM: ascolta ''The Edge of Nowhere'' dal prossimo disco
25/08/2026 - 16:08
SHOGUN MOJO: la band con Tommy Thayer dei Kiss è pronta a debuttare a novembre
24/08/2026 - 11:52
SMOULDER: i dettagli completi e il primo singolo di ''Witch Wife in an Alien World''
22/08/2026 - 18:57
PRIEST: la band con ex-Ghost torna a ottobre con ''Altered State Police''
21/08/2026 - 11:16
BRUCE DICKINSON: il videoclip della nuova versione di ''Change of Heart''
21/08/2026 - 11:05
ENSLAVED: ad ottobre esce ''Mið'', ascolta ''Solar Will''
21/08/2026 - 10:53
ANGELUS APATRIDA: firmano con Napalm Records e annunciano un EP
 
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