FOREIGNER: ascolta l'inedita ''Trouble'' dalle sessioni di ''Head Games''

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I Foreigner pubblicheranno il 30 ottobre 2026 una riedizione celebrativa del loro terzo album, Head Games, remixata e rimasterizzata.
L’edizione "super deluxe CD/Blu-ray" di Head Games comprende l’album originale in studio, recentemente remixato, affiancato da un disco con outtake e versioni alternative provenienti dalle sessioni di registrazione. Il cofanetto include inoltre un concerto inedito del tour dell’epoca, con brani del repertorio storico della band. Il Blu-ray contiene un mix Dolby Atmos dell’album.
Oltre al cofanetto, Head Games sarà pubblicato in ulteriori formati: un vinile singolo 1LP con il remix del 2026, versioni Dolby Atmos sia della raccolta completa sia dell’album originale remixato, e un’edizione digitale disponibile per streaming e download.
Ecco le diverse tracklist:
CD1 – Head Games (2026 Stereo Re‑Mix):
1. Dirty White Boy
2. Love on the Telephone
3. Women
4. I'll Get Even with You
5. Seventeen
6. Head Games
7. The Modern Day
8. Blinded by Science
9. Do What You Like
10. Rev on the Red Line
CD2 – Outtakes, Rough Mixes & Alternative Versions
Le tracce indicate con asterisco (*) sono strumentali:
1. Trouble (2026 Remix con Peter Frampton)
2. Zalia (2026 Remix)
3. Love on the Telephone (aka Slip Away)*
4. Zalia*
5. Happy Hour with Al*
6. Rev on the Red Line (Early Version)
7. Rev on the Red Line (Complete with Lead Vocals)
8. Blinded by Science (Complete with Edit)
9. Head Games (Early Version)
10. Dirty White Boy (Early Version)
11. Rev on the Red Line (aka Go Down)
12. Blinded by Science (Alternate Take)
13. Seventeen (Early Mix)
14. I'll Get Even with You (aka Low Blow)
15. I Want You II (Take 35)
16. The Modern Day (aka If I Don't Have You)
CD3 – Head Games Tour 1979 (Live at Rochester, NY – 27 Oct 1979):
1. Long, Long Way from Home
2. Blue Morning, Blue Day
3. I'll Get Even with You
4. Head Games
5. I Need You
6. The Modern Day
7. Women
8. Cold as Ice
9. Feels Like the First Time
10. Dirty White Boy
11. Starrider
12. Double Vision
13. Love on the Telephone
14. Headknocker
15. Hot Blooded
Com'è possibile leggere nella tracklist del CD2, nell'edizione saranno compresi anche dei brani inediti, come Trouble e Zalia; il primo, che vede la partecipazione alla chitarra solista di Peter Frampton, è ascoltabile qui sotto come singolo promozionale: