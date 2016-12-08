      Privacy Policy
 
14/02/22
HATE & MERDA
Ovunque Distruggi

14/02/22
THE NEPTUNE POWER FEDERATION
Le Demon de l Amour

18/02/22
JONAS LINDBERG & THE OTHER SIDE
Miles From Nowhere

18/02/22
ASGAARD
What If... [Digital]

18/02/22
BUNUEL
Killers Like Us

18/02/22
DAGOBA
By Night

18/02/22
MECCA
20 Years (Collection)

18/02/22
CRUSADE OF BARDS
Tales of the Seven Seas

18/02/22
TEN
Here Be Monsters

18/02/22
VEONITY
Elements of Power

CONCERTI

15/02/22
HAKEN (POSTICIPATO)
NEW AGE CLUB - RONCADE (TV)

16/02/22
HAKEN (POSTICIPATO)
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

18/02/22
GAEREA + GUESTS
CS BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA

18/02/22
THE DEAD DAISIES + MIKE TRAMP & MARCUS NAND (POSTICIPATO)
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

19/02/22
GAEREA + GUESTS
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

19/02/22
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + NIGHTMARE + PHANTOM ELITE (RINVIATO)
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONA' DI PIAVE (VE)

19/02/22
FROZEN CROWN + REASONS BEHIND + NOCTURNA
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/02/22
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + NIGHTMARE + PHANTOM ELITE (RINVIATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

21/02/22
NAPALM DEATH + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

27/02/22
DOOL + SECRETS OF THE MOON + CARONTE (CANCELLATO)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO
SANDNESS: svelano il secondo singolo e i dettagli di ''Play Your Part''
12/02/2022 - 12:22 (49 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
12/02/2022 - 12:22
SANDNESS: svelano il secondo singolo e i dettagli di ''Play Your Part''
27/01/2022 - 00:17
SANDNESS: in primavera il nuovo album ''Play Your Part''
21/11/2019 - 10:01
SANDNESS: in streaming un nuovo video da ''Untamed''
07/06/2019 - 11:08
SANDNESS: online il video di ''London''
13/04/2019 - 18:29
SANDNESS: guarda il video di ''Tyger Bite''
07/07/2018 - 11:24
ANGUISH FORCE: firmano per la Dawn of Sandness, ecco il titolo del nuovo disco
20/03/2018 - 14:29
SANDNESS: guarda il video di 'Monster Inside Me'
12/11/2017 - 13:43
SANDNESS: online il video di 'Play With Fire'
08/12/2016 - 22:47
SANDNESS: ecco il video di 'Perfect Machine'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
12/02/2022 - 13:08
COREY TAYLOR: a fine febbraio esce il nuovo disco ‘‘CMFB…Sides’’
12/02/2022 - 12:45
VIO-LENCE: ascolta la titletrack di ''Let the World Burn''
12/02/2022 - 12:33
NAPALM DEATH: guarda il video di ''Resentment is Always Seismic (Dark Sky Burial Dirge)''
12/02/2022 - 11:52
SYK: ecco i dettagli del terzo album ''Pyramiden'', ascolta la titletrack
11/02/2022 - 18:18
SABATON: disponibile il terzo singolo ''The Unkillable Soldier''
11/02/2022 - 18:04
PIKE VS THE AUTOMATRON: Matt Pike degli High on Fire pubblicherà un disco solista
11/02/2022 - 17:45
DESPISED ICON: in studio per il nuovo album
11/02/2022 - 17:41
CHRISTIAN DEATH: tornano con il nuovo album ''Evil Becomes Rule'', guarda un video
11/02/2022 - 17:34
ORPHANED LAND: posticipato il tour europeo
11/02/2022 - 17:26
(DOLCH): ascolta il nuovo album ''Nacht''
 
