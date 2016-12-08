SANDNESS: svelano il secondo singolo e i dettagli di ''Play Your Part''

|
Gli italiani Sandness, rientrati nel roster di ROCKSHOTS Records, pubblicheranno in data 20 marzo 2022 il loro nuovo album Play Your Part.
Di seguito la tracklist del disco:
1. High Tide (3:36)
2. No Filter (3:15)
3. Someone So Bad (3:46)
4. Today Tonight (3:46)
5. Supernova (2:51)
6. All I’ve Learnt (5:23)
7. Be the One (3:28)
8. Give It All (4:20)
9. Lights On (4:04)
10. The One Who Tricked the Devil (4:16)
11. Bad Company (3:56)
12. Go with the Flow (3:15)
13. Turn On the Night (Kiss Cover – Bonus Track) (3:47)
Il secondo singolo del disco, High Tide, è ascoltabile qui sotto: