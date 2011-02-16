ELECTRIC BOYS: in streaming il brano ''When Life Treats You Funky''

|
Gli svedesi Electric Boys hanno pubblicato, tramite i canali social della Mighty Music, il video di When Life Treats You Funky.
Il brano è presente sul loro nuovo album, Grand Explosivos, in uscita il 15 settembre.
Tracklist:
01. When Life Treats You Funky
02. Better Safe Than Sober
03. I’ve Got A Feelin’
04. And The Band Played On (Part 1)
05. Domestic Blitz
06. Karma’s Gonna Get You
07. Missed Her By A Minute
08. Learjet
09. Cozmic Jagger
10. The Great Believer
11. And The Band Played On (Part 2)