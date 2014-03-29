ELECTROCUTION: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco

|
Gli Electrocution hanno svelato tutti i dettagli del loro prossimo album, Psychonolatry, che verrà pubblicato il prossimo 8 febbraio 2019 per GoreGoreCords.
Qui di seguito potrete leggere la tracklist, mentre alla vostra sinistra è disponibile la copertina.
01. Psychonolatry (The Icons of God and the Mirror of the Souls)
02. Hallucinatory Breed
03. Bulåggna
04. Warped
05. Of Blood and Flesh
06. Misanthropic Carnage
07. Malum Intra Nos Est (Seneca I century AD)
08. Divine Retribution
09. Organic Desease of the Sensory Organs
10. Bologna
11. Premature Burial (rerecorded)