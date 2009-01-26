LION`S SHARE: ascolta l’inedita ‘‘Baptized in Blood’’

|
Gli svedesi Lion’s Share hanno pubblicato un singolo inedito, Baptized in Blood.
La band svedese ha spiegato come il brano sia dedicato all’indimenticato Ronnie James Dio:
"When Ronnie James Dio so sadly passed away in 2010, we were hired to be the house band with guests from Amon Amarth, Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force, King Diamond, etc., joining us at Sweden Rock's Ronnie James Dio tribute that fall. We were rehearsing songs from his amazing catalogue by Black Sabbath, Dio and Rainbow for weeks and got inspired to write this song, which later became 'Baptized in Blood', as a tribute to our favorite singer of all time.”
Rimaniamo in attesa di conoscere nuove informazioni sul prossimo disco del duo scandinavo.