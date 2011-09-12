MILKING THE GOATMACHINE: firmano con Reaper Entertainment Europe

|
L'etichetta discografica Reaper Entertainment Europe ha comunicato, attraverso i propri canali social, di avere messo sotto contratto i death metaller-grindcore Milking the Goatmachine.
Di seguito potete leggere le loro dichiarazioni.
"Heyho friends of horned entertainment!
Me and my brother Goatleeb are happy that we have found a new home at Reaper Entertainment and are currently in the process of setting up the new shed.
We are in the middle of recording our new album and are already looking forward to releasing the album together with Reaper Entertainment. Also we are looking forward to a hopefully long and good cooperation and that the reaper crew will help us with the mucking out of the shed from time to time.
Cheerio and always raise your horns up high, Goatfreed"