CHAPEL OF DISEASE: tornano con il nuovo 'Echoes Of Light', ascolta un brano

I deathster Chapel of Disease pubblicheranno il nuovo album Echoes of Light il 9 febbraio 2024 tramite Ván Records.
"Echoes Of Light" is the newest album by Chapel of Disease and is the outcome of an even deeper dive into the possibilities as a band when set free from any musical or genre-based boundaries. Recorded from October 2022 up to January 2023 at Q7 Studios with Michael Zech (The Ruins Of Beverast, Secrets Of The Moon) by the three founding members (Laurent T., Cedric T. and David D.), the outcome is a record that plays with many different moods and becomes a whole through uniting contrasts and forming them into one individual landscape of sound. Consisting of six songs, this album wants to take you on a journey to chase light, only to ultimately destroy it…
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Echoes Of Light
2. A Death Though No Loss
3. Shallow Nights
4. Selenophile
5. Gold / Dust
6. An Ode To The Conqueror
Inoltre è online il singolo A Death Though No Loss.