01/12/23
SKILTRON
Bruadarach

01/12/23
RUYYN
Chapter II: The Flames, The Fallen, The Fury

01/12/23
HELFRO
Tálgröf

01/12/23
BEYONDITION
Abysmal Night

01/12/23
AGGRESSION
Frozen Aggressors

01/12/23
WALKING CORPSE
Our Hands, Your Throat

01/12/23
COBRA SPELL
666

01/12/23
VARATHRON
The Crimson Temple

01/12/23
FATE
V

01/12/23
FATE
Ghosts from the Past (Digitale)

CONCERTI

30/11/23
GRETA VAN FLEET
UNIPOL ARENA - CASALECCHIO DI RENO (BO)

30/11/23
KARMA
WISHLIST ROMA, VIA DEI VOLSCI 126B - ROMA

30/11/23
THE SECRET + LIQUIDO DI MORTE + TOTAL RECALL
LEGEND CLUB VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

30/11/23
JASPERS
HEADBANGERS PUB, VIA TITO LIVIO 33A - MILANO

01/12/23
MALPAGA WINTER NIGHT
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

01/12/23
SCREAMIN’ DEMONS + SOMMO INQUISITORE
CROSSROADS LIVE CLUB - ROMA

01/12/23
KARMA
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

01/12/23
FOLKSTONE
ORION LIVE CLUB - CIAMPINO (RM)

01/12/23
CHRIS HOLMES + SISKA + HARSH
BORDERLINE CLUB - PISA

01/12/23
BLACK WINTER FEST (day 1)
SLAUGHTER CLUB VIA A.TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
CHAPEL OF DISEASE: tornano con il nuovo 'Echoes Of Light', ascolta un brano
30/11/2023 - 09:08 (54 letture)

30/11/2023 - 09:08
CHAPEL OF DISEASE: tornano con il nuovo 'Echoes Of Light', ascolta un brano
26/04/2022 - 12:15
CHAPEL OF DISEASE: si separano dal bassista C.K.
22/11/2018 - 10:19
CHAPEL OF DISEASE: tutto il terzo album ascoltabile in streaming
20/12/2014 - 10:34
CHAPEL OF DISEASE: disponibili i dettagli del nuovo album e due brani inediti
