EITRIN: il debutto 'Eitrin' ascoltabile integralmente

Il gruppo black metal formato da Vindsval (Blut aus Nord), Marion (Mutterlein e Dehn Sora (Throan) Eitrin ha reso disponibile in streaming l`audio integrale del omonimo disco di debutto pubblicato oggi tramite Debemur Morti Productions.
The specially commissioned debut album from EITRIN brings together the talents of Vindsval (BLUT AUS NORD), Marion (MÜTTERLEIN) and Dehn Sora (THROANE) to celebrate 20 years of Debemur Morti Productions in fittingly defiant style.
An instinctive record, written and recorded over a short yet intense period, "Eitrin" puts Marion`s impassioned lyrical/vocal fury centre stage, reaching new heights when recontextualised amidst the inimitable cold melodies and otherworldly textures of Vindsval while supported by the unhinged howls, choral melancholy and painterly atmospherics of Sora.
EITRIN perfectly showcases where the label has been and is now headed, merging shadowed hues of underground extremity – including here Black Metal, Industrial, post-Punk, vicious Hardcore and Dark Ambient - into something vital: a contemporary monument to adversity overcome through catharsis, and the undying independence that typifies DMP.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
RICIN - The bloody king of all poison
SARIN - Consigned to oblivion
CYANIDE - A cracked dam
PHENOL - Sinister
ARSENIC - The eye of the whale
MUSCARINE - What is sacred
CURARE - The silence of the innocent