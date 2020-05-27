     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/02/24
TRAVELER
Prequel to Madness

23/02/24
CATHUBODUA
Interbellum

23/02/24
AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE
Quad Brutal

23/02/24
PYRA
Those Who Dwell in the Fire

23/02/24
SOCIAL DISORDER
Time to Rise - Album Cover

23/02/24
STYGIAN CROWN
Funeral for a King

23/02/24
MONKEY3
Welcome To The Machine

23/02/24
SKUGGOR
Whispers of Ancient Spells

23/02/24
NEMEDIAN CHRONICLES
The Savage Sword

23/02/24
HAND OF KALLIACH
Corryvreckan

CONCERTI

22/02/24
KNOCKED LOOSE + DEAFHEAVEN + HEADBUSSA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\\\'ADDA (MI)

22/02/24
KNOCKED LOOSE
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

22/02/24
TREVES BLUES BAND
DRUSO, VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

22/02/24
BILLY COBHAM
BLUE NOTE, VIA PIETRO BORSIERI, 37 - MILANO

23/02/24
DAVID ELLEFSON + TBA
BORDERLINE CLUB - PISA

23/02/24
APPINO
THE CAGE, VIA DEL VECCHIO LAZZERETTO 20 – LIVORNO

23/02/24
GENUS ORDINIS DEI + GUESTS
SKULLS CLUB - SAN MARINO

23/02/24
VULTUR + ASCIA + KRE\'U
CUEVAROCK LIVE, STRADA EX PROVINCIALE QUARTUCCIU-GANNI - QUARTUCCIU (CA)

23/02/24
STEF BURNS WITH MR FEEDBACK
DRUSO, VIA ANTONIO LOCATELLI 17 - RANICA (BG)

23/02/24
ROME IN MONOCHROME + GHOSTHEART NEBULA + FOR MY DEMONS
TRAFFIC CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA
SELBST: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Despondency Chord Progressions''
22/02/2024 - 07:59 (18 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/02/2024 - 07:59
SELBST: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Despondency Chord Progressions''
10/07/2020 - 08:44
SELBST: disponibile il nuovo singolo da ''Relatos de Angustia''
27/05/2020 - 21:40
SELBST: ad agosto pubblicheranno il nuovo disco, ecco il primo estratto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
22/02/2024 - 08:10
FEUDALESIMO E LIBERTÀ: tutti i dettagli della sesta adunata
22/02/2024 - 08:07
APOCALYPTICA: una data a Milano per il tour ''Plays Metallica''
22/02/2024 - 08:03
TERROR TOMB: ad aprile il debutto ''Terror Labyrinthian'', ascolta la titletrack
22/02/2024 - 07:56
VLTIMAS: ascolta ''Invictus'' dal nuovo disco ''Epic''
22/02/2024 - 07:49
KNIFE: realizzano un video per ''With Torches They March''
22/02/2024 - 07:45
FUROR GALLICO: il videoclip del singolo ''Call of the Wild''
22/02/2024 - 07:42
APPARITION: ascolta la nuova ''Imminent Expanse of Silence and Not (or Not)''
22/02/2024 - 00:02
SLAYER: annunciano la reunion per due concerti
22/02/2024 - 00:01
ANTHENORA: venerdì esce il nuovo EP ‘‘Need’’
22/02/2024 - 00:00
LION`S SHARE: ascolta l’inedita ‘‘Live Forever’’
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     