     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/08/24
LAMB OF GOD
Ashes Of The Wake Expanded 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

30/08/24
TO THE GRAVE
Everyone`s A Murderer

30/08/24
MODERN RITES
Endless

30/08/24
OTHER WORLD
Tenebrous

30/08/24
PHAETHON
Wielder of the Steel

30/08/24
DECEASED
Children of the Morgue

30/08/24
DEMONICAL
Victorious Death - Live in Latin America

30/08/24
NORNA
Norna

30/08/24
OCEANO
Living Chaos

30/08/24
NAILS
Every Bridge Burning

CONCERTI

28/08/24
MODENA CITY RAMBLERS
BUM BUM FESTIVAL - TRESCORE BALNEARIO (BG)

29/08/24
ALLAH LAS
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA- SEGRATE (MI)

29/08/24
MARLENE KUNTZ
BEAT SUMMER FESTIVAL - EMPOLI (FI)

29/08/24
MARGINI FEST 3 (day 0)
GIARDINO DEGLI ARCIERI - GROSSETO

29/08/24
GLASS BEAMS
JZ:RF FESTIVAL 2024 - VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE 11 - CELLA MONTE (AL)

30/08/24
FESTA ROCK NOVEDRATE (day 1)
FESTA ROCK NOVEDRATE, VIA PIAVE, 1, 22060 NOVEDRATE (CO)

30/08/24
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI’S GOBLIN + NEURASTY
FLAVA BEACH - CASTELVOLTURNO (CE)

30/08/24
THE BLUEBEATERS
BRIANZA VELENOSA FESTIVAL - PARCO SUPERGA - MUGGIÒ (MB)

30/08/24
THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN
TODAYS FESTIVAL, PARCO DELLA CONFLUENZA - TORINO

30/08/24
MARGINI FEST 3 (day 1)
GIARDINO DEGLI ARCIERI - GROSSETO
PSYCHONAUT 4: tornano con il nuovo ''...Of Mourning''
27/08/2024 - 16:57 (70 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
27/08/2024 - 16:57
PSYCHONAUT 4: tornano con il nuovo ''...Of Mourning''
29/08/2020 - 11:12
PSYCHONAUT 4: ascolta ''Tbilisian Tragedy'' dal nuovo album ''Beautyfall''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
27/08/2024 - 17:11
COLLAPSED SKULL: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Your Father's Rage Evaporated In The Sun''
27/08/2024 - 13:32
LEGEND CLUB: ammodernamento e inaugurazione a settembre
27/08/2024 - 12:25
LIZZARD: ascolta ''The Beholder'' dal nuovo album ''Mesh''
27/08/2024 - 12:01
KNIFE: la cover di ''Metalized Blood'' dei Desaster dal nuovo EP
27/08/2024 - 11:47
SEETHER: ascolta ''Illusion'' dal nuovo ''The Surface Seems So Far''
27/08/2024 - 11:27
MOTLEY CRUE: ad ottobre esce l'EP ''Cancelled''
27/08/2024 - 11:03
GOD IS WAR: a settembre il nuovo ''Boogeyman Inc'', ascolta due brani
27/08/2024 - 10:48
CRYSTAL VIPER: una data a Torino coi Savage Master
27/08/2024 - 09:35
DEATHLESS VOID: un altro brano dal disco di debutto ''The Voluptuous Fire Of Sin''
27/08/2024 - 09:29
OTTONE PESANTE: i dettagli del nuovo disco ''Scrolls of War''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     