PSYCHONAUT 4: tornano con il nuovo ''...Of Mourning''

A distanza di quattro anni dal precedente Beautyfall, il progetto depressive black metal Psychonaut 4 si appresta a tornare sul mercato con il nuovo album ...Of Mourning in pubblicazione il 25 ottobre 2024 tramite Immortal Frost Productions.
Psychonaut 4, probably the most prominent DSBM (Depressive Suicidal Black Metal) band within today’s scene is back after 4 years with their 5th full length album “…Of Mourning”.
On “…Of Mourning” the band has reached deep into their musical skills and wrote a record that towers far above their previous work, implying more rock, post, shoegaze and even progressive passages to complete their Depressive Black Metal sound.
The album delivers some of the most beautiful and calm moments within the DSBM genre entangled with some mesmerizing clean vocals. The guitars go from clean, to sharping high melodic notes to yet some harsh chords that will make you bang you head throughout the entire record. The bass guitar gives that nice undertone with here and there some room for a few presentative notes on its own where the drums comply themselves towards the entire song structure. The vocals by Graf are as always painful, full with loneliness and sadness that leaves no listener unhurt.
Psychonaut 4 has written an absolute masterpiece of an album that will shock the whole DSBM scene and leave none unturned. A record filled with sadness, desperation, solitude and yet full of hope, brought to you in 6 songs with a fantastic production from start till finish. “…Of Mourning” will definitely be one of the number 1 records of 2024 and a must have for every fan of melancholic music. DSBM at its best!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Ghele
2. Mzeo Amodi
3. Fiqrebi Mtsukhrisa
4. Vai Me
5. Sizmrebshi
6. Dzilis Tsameba
Inoltre dalle ore 20:00 del 27 agosto 2024 sarà possibile ascoltare il primo estratto Vai Me tramite il seguente player.