AMBUSH: firmano con Napalm Records

Gli heavy metaller svedesi Ambush hanno rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social, di aver firmato un contratto discografico con l'etichetta austriaca Napalm Records.
"We are very excited to announce that we just signed a record deal with Napalm Records! This is a big step in the right direction for AMBUSH, and we want to salute everyone at Napalm for the trust in us and in our upcoming album. We are so proud of what we created and can’t wait to bring it out to you guys in 2025. Lots of heavy love to everyone out there, AMBUSH is here for you! "