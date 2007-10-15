     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Domination - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/04/25
ART NATION
The Ascendance

25/04/25
BLACK SWORD THUNDER ATTACK
Black Sword Thunder Attack

25/04/25
PROST
Believe Again

25/04/25
VENATOR
Psychodrome

25/04/25
VOLAND
The Grieving Fields

25/04/25
HAEMORRHAGE
Opera Medica

25/04/25
CADAVER
Hymns of Misanthropy

25/04/25
AEONYZHAR
The Profane Era

25/04/25
COSMIC CATHEDRAL
Deep Water

25/04/25
HATE FOREST
Against All Odds

CONCERTI

25/04/25
SWALLOW THE SUN
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

25/04/25
FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

25/04/25
DELTA SLEEP
INIT RCCB, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA (CASAL BERTONE)

26/04/25
RHAPSODY OF FIRE
AUDITORIUM DI MILANO FONDAZIONE CARIPLO, LARGO GUSTAV MAHLER - MILANO

26/04/25
FRONTIERS ROCK FESTIVAL
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

26/04/25
DELTA SLEEP
CORTE DEI MIRACOLI, VIA ROMA 56 - SIENA

26/04/25
HEAVY LUNGS + LA CRISI + IRMA
BLOOM- MEZZAGO (MB)

26/04/25
NORTHERN DARKNESS FEST
CENTRALE ROCK PUB, VIA CASCINA CALIFORNIA - ERBA (CO)

27/04/25
HEILUNG
TEATRO ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

27/04/25
HEILUNG
TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO
PRIMAL FEAR: presentato il brano ''Far Away'' da ''Domination''
25/04/2025 - 11:22 (27 letture)

RECENSIONI
65
70
75
67
70
75
69
68
80
69
ARTICOLI
01/12/2007
Live Report
U.D.O. + PRIMAL FEAR
Alcatraz, Milano, 15/10/2007
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/04/2025 - 11:22
PRIMAL FEAR: presentato il brano ''Far Away'' da ''Domination''
26/09/2024 - 14:24
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: annunciati Grave Digger, Coroner e Primal Fear come primi nomi
10/09/2024 - 09:26
PRIMAL FEAR: il nuovo batterista sarà Andre Hilgers
28/08/2024 - 14:42
PRIMAL FEAR: annunciata la seconda chitarrista
25/08/2024 - 15:49
PRIMAL FEAR: in quattro escono dalla band
05/06/2024 - 00:09
PRIMAL FEAR: firmano con Reigning Phoenix Music per un nuovo album
03/09/2023 - 22:16
PRIMAL FEAR: ecco il lyric video di ''Cancel Culture''
21/07/2023 - 08:12
PRIMAL FEAR: online il video di ''Deep in the Night''
02/06/2023 - 11:45
PRIMAL FEAR: il primo singolo e i dettagli completi del nuovo ''Code Red''
10/02/2023 - 17:29
PRIMAL FEAR: i primi dettagli del nuovo ''Code Red'' in arrivo a settembre
ULTIME NOTIZIE
25/04/2025 - 11:40
KARG: guarda la clip di ''Yūgen''
25/04/2025 - 11:35
VOLAND: ascolta ''Saturno'' e lo streaming integrale del nuovo album
25/04/2025 - 11:30
SKYBORNE REVERIES: a giugno l'album omonimo, ascolta ''Fjallir''
25/04/2025 - 11:27
BEHOLDER: in streaming integrale il disco di esordio
25/04/2025 - 10:21
H.E.A.T: guarda la clip di ''Call My Name''
25/04/2025 - 09:58
SABATON: ascolta l'inedita ''Templars''
24/04/2025 - 18:08
CHEPANG: l'audio della nuova ''Gatichad''
24/04/2025 - 17:17
SIJJIN: tutto il nuovo ''Helljjin Combat'' in streaming
24/04/2025 - 16:02
EYES: ecco il video ufficiale di ''Moving Day For the Overton Window'' dal nuovo ''Spinner''
24/04/2025 - 16:00
CAUSTIC WOUND: il nuovo album ''Grinding Mechanism Of Torment'' in streaming
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     