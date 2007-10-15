PRIMAL FEAR: presentato il brano ''Far Away'' da ''Domination''

|
I tedeschi Primal Fear hanno annunciato per il 5 settembre la pubblicazione, tramite Reigning Phoenix Music, del loro nuovo album Domination.
Di seguito potete trovare il singolo Far Away.
Tracklist:
01. The Hunter
02. Destroyer
03. Far Away
04. I Am The Primal Fear
05. Tears Of Fire
06. Heroes And Gods
07. Hallucinations
08. Eden (feat. Melissa Bonny of AD INFINITUM)
09. Scream
10. The Dead Don’t Die
11. Crossfire
12. March Boy March
13. A Tune I Won’t Forget
14. Bridges Will Burn [Bonus track (physical only, excluding jewel case CD)]