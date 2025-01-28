     
 
31/01/25
G3
Reunion Live [Live Album]

31/01/25
THE WAVE AND THE PARTICLE
Electric Sheep

31/01/25
PENTAGRAM
Lightning in a Bottle

31/01/25
TYRAN
Tyran`s Oath

31/01/25
ALL THAT REMAINS
Antifragile

31/01/25
SELVANS
Saturnalia

31/01/25
REVENGE (CAN)
Violation.Strife.Abominate

31/01/25
THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA
Give Us the Moon

31/01/25
ZERO ABSOLU
La Soignée

31/01/25
PYRE
Where Obscurity Sways

28/01/25
PAGANFEST MMXXV
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

29/01/25
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

29/01/25
ROME
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

29/01/25
SPENCER SUTHERLAND
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 SEGRATE (MI)

30/01/25
BERNTH, CHARLES BERTHOUD E OLA ENGLUND
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

31/01/25
IL BALLETTO DI BRONZO + IL SEGNO DEL COMANDO
SPAZIO WEBO, VIA JURI GAGARIN 161 - PESARO

31/01/25
NECRODEATH + WHISKEY RITUAL + NEL BUIO + IGNOBLETH
NOTTETEMPIO, VIA NICOLÒ BIONDO 194 - MODENA

31/01/25
THE RUMJACKS
VHS - RETRÒ CLUB, VIA 4 NOVEMBRE 13 - SCANDICCI (FI)

31/01/25
ULTRA SUNN + THIS ETERNAL DECAY
ZIGGY CLUB, VIA MADAMA CRISTINA 66L - TORINO

31/01/25
LEM + NOPE + RAPTORZ
C.I.Q., VIA FABIO MASSIMO 19 - MILANO

ANFAUGLIR: firmano con Debemur Morti Productions
28/01/2025 - 21:27 (30 letture)

28/01/2025 - 21:27
ANFAUGLIR: firmano con Debemur Morti Productions
28/01/2025 - 21:44
ENEMY INSIDE: ascolta la nuova ''Dirt on My Name''
28/01/2025 - 21:37
DAWN OF OUROBOROS: ecco ''Bioluminescence'' dall'omonimo album
28/01/2025 - 21:32
AIRFORCE: presentano un nuovo brano
28/01/2025 - 21:23
ADAMANTIS: ecco ''Steelclad'' da ''Reforged''
28/01/2025 - 21:19
SAOR: disponibile il singolo ''Rebirth''
28/01/2025 - 21:13
ESTREMA FORTEZZA: a febbraio il nuovo ''La Ballata del Re Cervo e del Cacciatore''
28/01/2025 - 08:53
CASTLE RAT: due date in Italia
28/01/2025 - 08:40
VENOMOUS ECHOES: i dettagli di ''Dysmor'', ascolta un brano
28/01/2025 - 08:34
SPY: dettagli e singolo del nuovo EP ''Seen Enough''
28/01/2025 - 08:28
FOLKSTONE: svelata la copertina di ''Natura Morta e aggiunta una terza data al Legend Club
 
