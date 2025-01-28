ANFAUGLIR: firmano con Debemur Morti Productions

|
Gli epic-symphonic black metaller Anfauglir hanno rivelato di aver firmato un contratto con l'etichetta Debemur Morti Productions con cui pubblicheranno in primavera il nuovo album Akallabêth.
Epic and symphonic Black Metal band ANFAUGLIR - Sindarin for "Jaws of Thirst" - embody the majestic vastness of J.R.R. Tolkien's lyrical cosmos, taking listeners to the heart of Middle-earth. Debemur Morti Productions have signed the US duo for the release of monumental album, "Akallabêth", in spring 2025.
ANFAUGLIR states:
""Akallabêth" is a cinematic journey spanning over 3,000 years of J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age, following the downfall of the island of Númenor. Inundated with discordance and tragedy, the four epic tracks delve into the depths of doom and decay as light and existence fade beneath the cold inescapable torrent of oblivion."
Restiamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.