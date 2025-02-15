SKAPHOS: online un brano dal nuovo album ''Cult of Uzura''

|
Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile ascoltare Skaphism, brano che il gruppo death/black metal Skaphos ha estratto dal nuovo album Cult of Uzura in pubblicazione il 9 maggio 2025 tramite Transcending Obscurity Records.
"Cult of Uzura" sees the dedicated French death/black metal band Skaphos fleshing out their sound on their third album - first on a label - to become more expressive and impactful than ever before. At this point, their proficiency is undeniable and their sound is a beautiful rendering of the two extreme styles, spiked with mean dissonance and steeped in an aura of mysticism. The execution remains ruthless and forceful despite showing subtlety in the emotive passages and deftness in the tempo changes. The gnarly death and black metal rawness is palpable even after having their disparate elements congealed on this album and the sound is more powerful than can be conceived for an album having this level of expression. In addition, the alternating contrast of chunky riffing with acerbic parts creates a lasting impression on the listener. This is a remarkable album in the death/black metal style that has actual substance along with the right aesthetics and sound.
A lato è disponibile la copertina di Paolo Girardi mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Cult of Uzura
2. One Eyed Terror
3. Mad Man and the Sea
4. Hypoxia
5. Abyssal Tower
6. Echoes of the Drowned
7. Of Shores and Dripping Souls
8. Skaphism
9. The Servant
10. The Alchemist
11. The Offering
12. Diluvian Sentence
13. All Shall Be Now Itself the Sea