NIGHTFALL: annunciato il nuovo album ''Children of Eve''

Il gruppo blackened death metal Nightfall ha annunciato il nuovo album Children of Eve in arrivo il 2 maggio 2025 tramite Season of Mist.
Since their inception in 1991, NIGHTFALL have stood alongside Rotting Christ and Septicflesh as the pioneering trinity of Greek metal. The legendary Athenian death metal band sound as vengeful as ever. But backed by monumental production and a powerful message, their 11th studio album stands as their darkest and most epic creation yet.
Like their contemporaries, NIGHTFALL weave gothic melodies into blackened death metal. ‘Children of Eve’ features the most infections collection of hooks that the band has ever created thanks to the mixing and mastering of Jacob Hansen. Armed with cloak and dagger, masked frontman Efthimis Karadimas commands lead single “I Hate” behind blast beats that fly like a swarm of arrows.
But’ Children of Eve’ wouldn’t bear the mark of NIGHTFALL without a deeper message. While "The Cannibal" bursts with divine tremolo picking, its lyrics explore how religious structures and fanaticism can devour you. "I hold the power / to explain your screams", Efthimis howls with chilling intensity.
With ‘Children of Eve’, NIGHTFALL return from the shadows to unite blackened souls everywhere.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. I Hate (06:05)
02. The Cannibal (03:36)
03. Lurking (04:08)
04. Inside My Head (04:51)
05. Seeking Revenge (03:47)
06. For the Expelled Ones (05:07)
07. The Traders of Anathema (03:15)
08. With Outlandish Desire to Disobey (03:25)
09. The Makhaira of the Deceiver (04:21)
10. Christian Svengali (04:43)
Inoltre la band ha realizzato un video per il singolo I Hate.