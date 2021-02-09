     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

21/02/25
VULTURES VENGEANCE
Dust Age

21/02/25
AMON SETHIS
Part III - Dawn of an Apocalyptic World

21/02/25
MORAX
The Amulet

21/02/25
RÄUM
Emperor of the Sun

21/02/25
ELLIS MANO BAND
Morph

21/02/25
RETROMORPHOSIS
Psalmus Mortis

21/02/25
SERPENTYNE
Tales from the Dark

21/02/25
TWINS CREW
Chapter IV

21/02/25
AITHEER
The Serpent

21/02/25
AIRFORCE
Acts of Madness

CONCERTI

18/02/25
ANDY TIMMONS
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

18/02/25
JETHRO TULL
GRAN TEATRO GEOX, VIA GIUSEPPE TASSINARI 1 - PADOVA

19/02/25
ENTERPRISE EARTH DISTANT + TEN SECONDS OF LIFE + HARBINGER
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

19/02/25
ROCKETS
TEATRO DELLA CORTE IVO CHIESA - GENOVA

20/02/25
QUEENSRŸCHE + NIGHT DEMON
MAGAZZINI GENERALI, VIA PIETRASANTA 16 - MILANO

20/02/25
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS + STIKER + SEVEN KINGDOMS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/02/25
JETHRO TULL
TEATRO CARTIERE CARRARA FIRENZE, LUNGARNO ALDO MORO 1A - FIRENZE

20/02/25
WILLIAM FITZSIMMONS
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE, SALA SANTA CECILIA - ROMA

20/02/25
FRANZ FERDINAND
FABRIQUE, VIA GAUDENZIO FANTOLI 9 - MILANO

20/02/25
ANIMAUX FORMIDABLES
BIKO, VIA ETTORE PONTI 40 - MILANO
NIGHTFALL: annunciato il nuovo album ''Children of Eve''
18/02/2025 - 18:40 (9 letture)

RECENSIONI
68
66
ALTRE NOTIZIE
18/02/2025 - 18:40
NIGHTFALL: annunciato il nuovo album ''Children of Eve''
16/04/2024 - 08:06
ANCIENT GUARD: a giugno l'EP di debutto ''Nightfall Enthroned'', ascolta un brano
03/07/2023 - 16:47
SERENITY: ascolta il nuovo sinolo ''Ritter, Tod und Teufel (Knightfall)''
30/05/2022 - 00:14
NIGHTFALL: guarda il live video di ''Meteor Gods''
08/02/2022 - 17:04
DARK FUNERAL: ecco il video di ''Nightfall''
22/01/2022 - 19:08
SETYOURSAILS: ecco la clip di ''Nightfall'' dall'omonimo disco
11/11/2021 - 22:28
SETYOURSAILS: annunciato il disco ''Nightfall''
26/06/2021 - 18:43
NIGHTFALL: presentano il video di ''Martyrs of the Cult of the Dead (Agita)''
17/05/2021 - 00:16
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA: ascolta ''Nightfall'' dal nuovo EP ''ZII''
09/02/2021 - 00:19
NIGHTFALL: ‘‘Giants of Anger’’ è il terzo singolo da ‘‘At Night We Prey’’
ULTIME NOTIZIE
18/02/2025 - 18:35
SEPULCHRAL CURSE: ascolta ''The Locust Scar'' dal nuovo ''Crimson Moon Evocations''
18/02/2025 - 18:31
ANCIENT DEATH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Ego Dissolution''
18/02/2025 - 18:24
MELVINS: nuovo disco per la versione Melvins 1983, online un singolo
18/02/2025 - 18:22
CROWN MAGNETAR: a marzo il nuovo EP ''Punishment'', guarda il video di ''Barbed Wire Noose''
18/02/2025 - 18:20
VACUOUS: diffuso il singolo ''Contraband''
18/02/2025 - 11:48
QUEENSRYCHE: aggiornamenti sul seguito di ''Digital Noise Alliance''
18/02/2025 - 11:41
JIZZY PEARL`S LOVE/HATE: i dettagli completi di ''Punk Rock Fiesta!''
18/02/2025 - 10:14
MASTER: una data a Milano coi King Parrot
18/02/2025 - 10:07
MACHINE HEAD: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Unatøned''
18/02/2025 - 09:12
MANTAR: guarda il videoclip di ''Cosmic Abortion'' dal nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     