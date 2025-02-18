     
 
21/02/25
VULTURES VENGEANCE
Dust Age

21/02/25
AMON SETHIS
Part III - Dawn of an Apocalyptic World

21/02/25
MORAX
The Amulet

21/02/25
RÄUM
Emperor of the Sun

21/02/25
ELLIS MANO BAND
Morph

21/02/25
RETROMORPHOSIS
Psalmus Mortis

21/02/25
TWINS CREW
Chapter IV

21/02/25
SERPENTYNE
Tales from the Dark

21/02/25
AITHEER
The Serpent

21/02/25
AIRFORCE
Acts of Madness

CONCERTI

19/02/25
ENTERPRISE EARTH DISTANT + TEN SECONDS OF LIFE + HARBINGER
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

19/02/25
ROCKETS
TEATRO DELLA CORTE IVO CHIESA - GENOVA

20/02/25
QUEENSRŸCHE + NIGHT DEMON
MAGAZZINI GENERALI, VIA PIETRASANTA 16 - MILANO

20/02/25
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS + STIKER + SEVEN KINGDOMS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

20/02/25
JETHRO TULL
TEATRO CARTIERE CARRARA FIRENZE, LUNGARNO ALDO MORO 1A - FIRENZE

20/02/25
WILLIAM FITZSIMMONS
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA ENNIO MORRICONE, SALA SANTA CECILIA - ROMA

20/02/25
FRANZ FERDINAND
FABRIQUE, VIA GAUDENZIO FANTOLI 9 - MILANO

20/02/25
ANIMAUX FORMIDABLES
BIKO, VIA ETTORE PONTI 40 - MILANO

21/02/25
MARDUK + DOODSWENS + IRAE + LITOST
FUORI ORARIO - TANETO (REGGIO EMILIA)

21/02/25
WILLIAM FITZSIMMONS
CAPITOL, VIA G. MAZZINI 60 - PORDENONE
FELGRAVE: i dettagli di ''Otherlike Darkness'', ascolta la titletrack
19/02/2025 - 11:02 (32 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
19/02/2025 - 11:02
FELGRAVE: i dettagli di ''Otherlike Darkness'', ascolta la titletrack
ULTIME NOTIZIE
19/02/2025 - 08:53
FRACTURED INSANITY: tutto il nuovo ''Age of Manipulation'' in streaming
19/02/2025 - 08:49
WHIPSTRIKER: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Cry of Extinction'', ascolta ''Rush of Fury''
19/02/2025 - 08:45
LUCIFER`S CHILD: ascolta il singolo ''As Bestas'' dal nuovo album
19/02/2025 - 08:39
EYES: ad aprile il nuovo ''Spinner'', ascolta ''Better''
19/02/2025 - 08:33
WARDRUNA: aggiunta una terza data a Torino a dicembre
19/02/2025 - 08:28
WITCHCRAFT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Idag''
19/02/2025 - 08:24
WHOREDOM RIFE: una data in Italia
19/02/2025 - 00:18
THE CULT: al lavoro sul seguito di ‘‘Under the Midnight Sun’’
19/02/2025 - 00:17
WEDNESDAY 13: annunciano i dettagli di ''Mid Death Crisis'' e pubblicano un singolo
18/02/2025 - 21:33
FRANTIC AMBER: i dettagli di ''Death Becomes Her''
 
