FELGRAVE: i dettagli di ''Otherlike Darkness'', ascolta la titletrack

Il gruppo avantgarde death/doom metal Felgrave pubblicherà il nuovo album Otherlike Darknesses il 25 aprile 2025 tramite Transcending Obscurity Records.
After dropping a well-received death/doom album five years back, Felgrave has crafted an ingenious album melding influences of doom, black and death metal in a way rarely done before. The one-man band has broken the mould and the music on this album flows in an intuitive, undulating, almost whimsical manner, touching upon several styles and effortlessly shape shifting through them all. The songs are between 12 to 18 minutes long and each one seems to tell a tale of its own. There is so much going on in each song that it demands repeated listens which isn't necessarily arduous because of the smooth transitions and the overall coherency. The sound is strangely all encompassing - there are acoustic passages with clean vocals as well as intense and complex parts that wouldn't be out of place on a technical death metal album. It's stuff like this which makes this album fascinating, and what makes it come alive is the passion with which it is meticulously crafted - it seeps through the music and elevates it beyond the ostensible stringing together of disparate parts. 'Otherlike Darknesses' is multi-faceted and yet has a fairly cohesive sound with exceptional song writing; albums like these definitely don't come out too often.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Winds Batter My Keep
2. Pale Flowers Under an Empty Sky
3. Otherlike Darknesses
Inoltre è online la titletrack del disco.