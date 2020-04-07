...AND OCEANS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Regeneration Itinerary''

|
I blackster ...And Oceans pubblicheranno il nuovo album The Regeneration Itinerary il 23 maggio 2025 tramite Season of Mist. La release è stata prodotta insieme a Juho Räihä.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Inertiae (4:30)
02. Förnyelse i Tre Akter (5:07)
03. Chromium Lungs, Bronze Optics (4:29)
04. The Form and the Formless (3:32)
05. Prophetical Mercury Implement (6:57)
06. The Fire in Which We Burn (3:04)
07. The Ways of Sulphur (4:17)
08. I Am Coin, I Am Two (4:25)
09. Towards the Absence of Light (4:49)
10. The Terminal Filter (5:22)
11. Copper Blood, Titanium Scars (Bonus Track) (4:14)
12. The Discord Static (Bonus Track) (3:35)
Inoltre è online il singolo Ineartiae.