     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

28/02/25
HEAVEN`S REIGN
Northern Lights

28/02/25
YEAR OF THE COBRA
Year Of The Cobra

28/02/25
ENEMY INSIDE
Venom

28/02/25
VACUOUS
In His Blood

28/02/25
CELESTIAL SCOURGE
Observers of the Inevitable

28/02/25
WANTON ATTACK
Brinnande Jord

28/02/25
CLOAKROOM
Last Leg of the Human Table

28/02/25
LIGHT DWELLER
The Subjugate

28/02/25
VENOMOUS ECHOES
Dysmor

28/02/25
ARION
The Light That Burns the Sky

CONCERTI

26/02/25
SAXON + GUEST
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\\\'ADDA (MI)

26/02/25
SHANDON
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

27/02/25
TRIBULATION + LIVGONE
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

27/02/25
PLANET OF ZEUS + BOTTOMLESS
BLAH BLAH, VIA PO 21 – TORINO

27/02/25
TOM MEIGHAN
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31, VIALE TOSCANA 31 - MILANO

27/02/25
RICK WAKEMAN
TEATRO COMUNALE - THIENE (VI)

28/02/25
LAIBACH
LINK BOLOGNA, VIA FANTONI 21 - BOLOGNA

28/02/25
TOM MEIGHAN
NEW AGE CLUB, VIA TINTORETTO 14 - RONCADE (TV)

28/02/25
RICK WAKEMAN
TEATRO COMUNALE TIRINNANZI - LEGNANO (MI)

28/02/25
FRANCO MUSSIDA
ARCI TAMBOURINE, VIA CARLO TENCA 16 - SEREGNO (MB)
...AND OCEANS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Regeneration Itinerary''
26/02/2025 - 09:09 (160 letture)

lisablack
Mercoledì 26 Febbraio 2025, 10.18.52
1
Veramente notevole🤟da mettere in lista
ALTRE NOTIZIE
26/02/2025 - 09:09
...AND OCEANS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Regeneration Itinerary''
25/01/2023 - 10:22
...AND OCEANS: tutto il nuovo ''As in Gardens, so in Tombs'' in streaming
12/12/2022 - 16:22
...AND OCEANS: ecco il video di ''Within Fire and Crystal''
20/11/2022 - 12:46
...AND OCEANS: disponibile ''Likt Törnen Genom Kött'' dal nuovo disco ''As in Gardens, so in Tombs''
27/10/2022 - 10:11
...AND OCEANS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''As in Gardens, so in Tombs''
30/08/2022 - 17:33
...AND OCEANS: disponibile il primo singolo dal nuovo album
15/12/2021 - 11:17
...AND OCEANS: il nuovo album sarà pubblicato nel 2022
05/11/2020 - 00:00
...AND OCEANS: si separano dal bassista Petri Seikkula, ecco il nome del sostituto
05/05/2020 - 16:56
...AND OCEANS: tutto il nuovo ''Cosmic World Mother'' in streaming
07/04/2020 - 16:22
...AND OCEANS: guarda il video di ''Five Of Swords''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
26/02/2025 - 09:06
TEITANBLOOD: i dettagli del nuovo album ''From The Visceral Abyss''
25/02/2025 - 22:25
SANHEDRIN: ecco il singolo ''Franklin County Line''
25/02/2025 - 22:02
FEUERSCHWANZ: i dettagli del nuovo ''Knightclub''
25/02/2025 - 21:53
ESTREMA FORTEZZA: in streaming tutto il nuovo ''La Ballata del Re Cervo e del Cacciatore''
25/02/2025 - 13:30
MELVINS: due concerti in Italia
25/02/2025 - 13:27
BLEED FROM WITHIN: il videoclip di ''God Complex'' dal nuovo disco ''Zenith''
25/02/2025 - 13:24
GAME OVER: disponibile il video di ''Lust For Blood''
25/02/2025 - 08:51
SWANS: I dettagli del nuovo album ''Birthing'', ascolta ''I Am a Tower''
25/02/2025 - 08:43
SHED THE SKIN: un primo estratto dal nuovo disco
25/02/2025 - 08:37
ARCHITECTS: online il nuovo singolo ''Everything Ends'' dal nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     