NYTT LAND: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Songs of the Shaman''

I Nytt Land pubblicheranno il nuovo album 'Songs of the Shaman il 16 maggio 2025 tramite Prophecy Productions.
In a non-pop cultural, classic sense, the term 'shamanism' refers primarily to spiritual practices of indigenous Siberian peoples. Shamans interact with the spirit world through altered states of consciousness as protectors of their communities. On their album "Songs of the Shaman", NYTT LAND interpret traditional shamanic songs or spells of Siberia's Manchu–Tungus ethno-linguistic groups. These songs use ancient musical techniques such as throat singing and drums and they were recorded in their original language. The latter was done to preserve the power that lies in the sound and the phonetics as well as the rhythm of the texts. This collection of primordial magic in the shape of songs summoning spirits, incantations, and wards has been carefully selected and deliberately excludes spells that are aimed at causing harm. NYTT LAND came into being as a ritualistic Nordic folk band envisioned by the husband and wife duo Natalya and Anatoly Pakhalenko in the Western Siberian town Kalachinsk, on the banks of River Om and crossed by the Trans-Siberian Railway, in August 2013. Following three self-released albums, "Nytt Land" (2013), "Hávamál" (2015), and "Scopun: Songs from the Elder Edda" (2016), their label debut "Fimbulvinter" came out in 2017 and was followed by the 2018 full-length "Oðal". While NYTT LAND also continued to self-release albums, the Siberian elements in their music began to surface stronger than before on their third label full-length "Ritual". With "Songs of the Shaman", NYTT LAND take the ones willing to hear on a journey to a place in time and space where spirits rule and even gods fear to tread. Listen with caution!
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Eikule Yekule (The Ritual of Divination)
2. Cingelji Ingelji (The Song of the Shaman’s Assistant)
3. Eikuli Yekuli (Summoning the Spirit of the River – The Borders of the Land of the Dead)
4. Kerani Kerani (The Ritual of Returning the Soul from the Land of the Dead)
5. Hoge Yage (The Ritual of the Beginning of the Path)
6. Ara Koro (Oldman’s song)
7. Hogi Yagi (Summoning the Spirit – Stealer of Souls)
8. Hailambi Xulembi (The Ritual of Exorcising an Evil Dead Spirit)
9. Demon Slayer
10. Hobage Yebage (Summoning the Spirit to Cross the River)
Inoltre è online il singolo Cingelji Ingelji (The Song of the Shaman’s Assistant).