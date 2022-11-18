     
 
14/03/25
NITE
Cult of the Serpent Sun

14/03/25
DARK HORIZON
9 Ways to Salvation

14/03/25
SIMON MCBRIDE
Recordings 2020 - 2025

14/03/25
JON ANDERSON & THE BAND GEEKS
Live - Perpetual Change [Live Album]

14/03/25
STREETLIGHT
Night Vision

14/03/25
ENVY OF NONE
Stygian Wavz

14/03/25
WOMBBATH
Beyond The Abyss

14/03/25
TEMPERANCE
From Hermitage to Europe [Live Album]

14/03/25
THE BODY
Was I Good Enough?

14/03/25
HELVITNIR
Wolves of the Underworld

CONCERTI

14/03/25
STORMLORD + MADVICE + MAULED + IN AEVUM AGERE + DOWNBURST
HYPE LIVE CLUB - CASTEL VOLTURNO (CE)

14/03/25
CLAN OF XYMOX + NEWDRESS
BLAH BLAH, VIA PO 21 – TORINO

14/03/25
THUS LOVE
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

14/03/25
BAMBOLE DI PEZZA
NEW AGE CLUB, VIA TINTORETTO 14 - RONCADE (TV)

14/03/25
WHISPERING SONS
LOCOMOTIV CLUB, VIA SEBASTIANO SERLIO 25/2 - BOLOGNA

14/03/25
CISCO BELLOTTI
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

14/03/25
ALESSANDRA NOVAGA + SILVIA CIGNOLI
TEATRO DELLA CONTRADDIZIONE, VIA DELLA BRAIDA 6 - MILANO

15/03/25
BLOODYWOOD
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

15/03/25
NECRODEATH + CRISALIDE + INNERLOAD
MUSIC FACTORY LIVE, VIA DIRITTA 9 -CREMONA

15/03/25
CLAN OF XYMOX + NEWDRESS + NABLA OPERATOR
VHS - RETRÒ CLUB, VIA 4 NOVEMBRE 13 - SCANDICCI (FI)
NYTT LAND: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Songs of the Shaman''
14/03/2025 - 21:31 (31 letture)

